Brandi Rhodes sends an incredible Easter message referencing The Bloodline; who won't be pleased

Former AEW star Brandi Rhodes sent Easter wishes today via social media, where she also referenced The Bloodline. Brandi and her husband left All Elite Wrestling in 2022, and while Cody made his return to WWE, his wife has stayed out of the wrestling business.

Cody Rhodes is currently involved in a storyline feud with The Rock and Roman Reigns ever since The Great One slapped Cody at the WrestleMania XL press event. Since then, they have exchanged words with each other. A tag team match was also set up for Night One of this year's Show of Show which will see Rhodes team up with Seth Rollins to take on the Hollywood star and Reigns.

This feud took a nasty turn this week on RAW when The Final Boss attacked The American Nightmare backstage before he busted open Rhodes during the closing moments of the show. It was revealed by Paul Heyman on SmackDown that Reigns ordered the assault. The People's Champion made his rivalry with the former AEW star personal, as he took multiple shots at Cody's mother and family.

However, it looks like Brandi Rhodes isn't one to forgive the Samoan faction. She recently took to social media to wish everyone except The Bloodline a Happy Easter.

"Happy Easter to everyone except the Bloodline," she wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Bloodline's The Rock might get injured in his tag match at WrestleMania, according to Stevie Richards

The Rock will be stepping into the ring for the first time in years to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. However, his physical shape has come into question recently with many questioning whether The Great One will be able to last more than 15 minutes in the match.

After watching The Final Boss attack Rhodes on RAW, Stevie Richards is worried that the former could get injured during their tag match:

"I just feel like it's gonna be a short match. Reigns, whoever his partner is, is gonna have to carry a lot of the load. And whatever Rocky does do, he can't train properly in the ring to get the timing, the flow, the movement of his body back. He's over. They're gonna go nuts for whatever he does. But I think he's gonna come out of this match with an injury and that's why they don't have him working both nights. I think he assumes I'm gonna be in pretty rough shape, even if I'm not hurt, I can't come back the very next night and wrestle at a high level two nights in a row and that's understandable." [From 02:11 to 03:29]

The Final Boss' last WrestleMania match came in 2016, where he defeated Erick Rowan in under six seconds. His upcoming bout against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins has an interesting stipulation. If Rhodes and Rollins failed to defeat the Samoan cousins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match would be under The Bloodline Rules.

It will be interesting to see if The Rock will be involved in some way on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

