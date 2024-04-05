Brian Cage takes a cheeky dig at CM Punk, sends message to Drew McIntyre ahead of WrestleMania 40

Brian Cage has taken a direct shot at CM Punk after he was spotted working out with Drew McIntyre. He also sent a message to The Scottish Warrior in the same post.

Drew posted a video of himself and Cage working out with the former doing bench presses with an incredible amount of weight. Cage had already sent out a message to McIntyre on Twitter but now he has sent another message on Instagram.

This is where he took a cheeky dig at CM Punk in what is surely going to leave fans in splits. Under the video of the two of them working out together, he wrote:

"2 more no matter what! "Punk ain't doing that weight, that's for sure."

Brian Cage's comment taking a shot at Punk

It will be interesting to see what CM Punk has to say about this. This is not the first time Brian Cage has taken a shot at Punk as he previously did something similar in 2022 when The Straight Edge Superstar was first suspended by AEW.

AJ Styles waxes lyrical about CM Punk

AJ Styles can spot a world-class talent when he sees one and it looks like he saw that in CM Punk. Punk has been making waves in WWE, ever since he returned in November.

Now, The Phenomenal One has said that he likes what he has seen from Punk so far and he was wrong to think he would cause trouble. Styles was a guest on the Ringer Wrestling Show when he said he couldn't wait to get in the ring with the former AEW World Champion.

"Past performance predicts future behavior, right? Some over at AEW are my best friends. Love 'em, trust 'em, know 'em. I was expecting a problem when he came here and I was wrong. The guy looks like he is happy to be here. He looks like the guy that I want to step in the ring with and tear the house down with," he said.

A match between the two stars will no doubt bring the house down as Styles claimed. Hopefully, we get to see it down the line this year.

