Brie Bella sends a heartfelt message to AEW star amid rumors of WWE return

A popular AEW personality recently shared a personal update on their social media and got a response from WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella. This comes amid the rumours swirling around about Brie returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Brie Bella made headlines on a recent edition of her Nikki and Brie podcast when she claimed that All Elite Wrestling is indirectly stopping her from returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, rumors around the former Divas Champion appearing on WWE TV spread after she was spotted in New Jersey ahead of the 2-day PLE for the SummerSlam 2025 festivities.

Amid these speculations, the WWE Hall of Famer recently reacted to an Instagram post by All Elite Wrestling star Renee Paquette, who shared a cute photo of her daughter Nora and herself. Bella responded to the post and called it precious.

Ad

Trending

"So precious!!"

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Check out Paquette's Instagram post here and Bella's comment below:

Brie Bella's comment [ Screenshot taken from Instagram ]

Fans criticize Brie Bella for blaming AEW for not letting Brie Bella return to WWE

On a recent edition of the Nikki and Brie show, Brie Bella revealed that her husband, Bryan Danielson, being contracted with Tony Khan's promotion, is the reason why she has not returned to WWE yet. This enraged fans, who took to X and called out Bella for her statement.

Ad

While most fans simply scoffed at her reasoning, some also suggested that the former WWE Divas Champion could jump ship and join the Jacksonville-based promotion as a competitor full-time and work in storylines with her husband Bryan Danielson. Meanwhile, Brie's sister Nikki Bella has returned to the Stamford-based promotion and seems to be an active part of WWE television. As far as Brie is concerned, time will tell when and where she shows up next.

Do you think Brie Bella should return to WWE or go to AEW? Sound off using the comments button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More