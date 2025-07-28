  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Brie Bella
  • "That's a garbage reason", "Is Rhea's husband not in AEW?" - Fans call Brie Bella out on claim that Bryan Danielson is the reason she's not in WWE

"That's a garbage reason", "Is Rhea's husband not in AEW?" - Fans call Brie Bella out on claim that Bryan Danielson is the reason she's not in WWE

By Jacob Terrell
Published Jul 28, 2025 20:46 GMT
Brie Bella [Image credit: WWE.com]
Brie Bella [Image credit: WWE.com]

Many expected Brie Bella to follow her sister Nikki back to WWE this year, but so far, that hasn't happened. Fans are now calling Brie out over a comment about her husband, Bryan Danielson, potentially being the reason she hasn't returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

Bryan Danielson remains signed with AEW, despite retiring from full-time competition last year. He's deeply embedded in the company and is close to Tony Khan. Brie Bella has also made an appearance for the promotion, albeit not as a signed talent. She entered the ring with her children to celebrate with Danielson when he won the AEW World Championship at All In 2024.

On a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, the WWE Hall of Famer opined that Danielson's status with AEW was a "roadblock" keeping WWE from calling her. Many fans scoffed at this notion, pointing out that Rhea Ripley is married to AEW's Buddy Matthews.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"That's a garbage reason. The biggest female superstar in the world has an AEW fiance. This doesn't matter at all," one fan wrote.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Ad

Others suggested that Nikki Bella should jump to All Elite Wrestling:

"Nikki should've just came to AEW then Brie could tag along there."
Ad

Check out some other reactions below:

Fans react to Brie&#039;s comment on X/Twitter [Image credit: X]
Fans react to Brie's comment on X/Twitter [Image credit: X]

Brie Bella won't let her children watch Jon Moxley's AEW matches

Brie Bella and her two children were at All In 2024 to support Bryan Danielson in his match against Swerve Strickland. When Danielson raised the belt after his victory, his family joined him in the ring to celebrate, despite The American Dragon being covered in blood.

Ad

As brutal as that bout was, Jon Moxley's matches are usually even more violent. That's why Brie Bella won't let her kids watch them, as she recently explained on The Nikki & Brie Show:

"I don’t let our kids watch anything Moxley does because I know it will be so violent," she said.

It's unclear whether she allowed them to watch their father's final match against Moxley at WrestleDream last year, which ended with Moxley and his Death Riders attempting to suffocate The American Dragon with a plastic bag.

About the author
Jacob Terrell

Jacob Terrell

Twitter icon

Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.

Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.

His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.

Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.

Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications