"That's a garbage reason", "Is Rhea's husband not in AEW?" - Fans call Brie Bella out on claim that Bryan Danielson is the reason she's not in WWE

Many expected Brie Bella to follow her sister Nikki back to WWE this year, but so far, that hasn't happened. Fans are now calling Brie out over a comment about her husband, Bryan Danielson, potentially being the reason she hasn't returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut.Bryan Danielson remains signed with AEW, despite retiring from full-time competition last year. He's deeply embedded in the company and is close to Tony Khan. Brie Bella has also made an appearance for the promotion, albeit not as a signed talent. She entered the ring with her children to celebrate with Danielson when he won the AEW World Championship at All In 2024.On a recent episode of The Nikki &amp; Brie Show, the WWE Hall of Famer opined that Danielson's status with AEW was a &quot;roadblock&quot; keeping WWE from calling her. Many fans scoffed at this notion, pointing out that Rhea Ripley is married to AEW's Buddy Matthews.&quot;That's a garbage reason. The biggest female superstar in the world has an AEW fiance. This doesn't matter at all,&quot; one fan wrote.Others suggested that Nikki Bella should jump to All Elite Wrestling:&quot;Nikki should've just came to AEW then Brie could tag along there.&quot;Check out some other reactions below:Fans react to Brie's comment on X/Twitter [Image credit: X]Brie Bella won't let her children watch Jon Moxley's AEW matchesBrie Bella and her two children were at All In 2024 to support Bryan Danielson in his match against Swerve Strickland. When Danielson raised the belt after his victory, his family joined him in the ring to celebrate, despite The American Dragon being covered in blood.As brutal as that bout was, Jon Moxley's matches are usually even more violent. That's why Brie Bella won't let her kids watch them, as she recently explained on The Nikki &amp; Brie Show:&quot;I don’t let our kids watch anything Moxley does because I know it will be so violent,&quot; she said.It's unclear whether she allowed them to watch their father's final match against Moxley at WrestleDream last year, which ended with Moxley and his Death Riders attempting to suffocate The American Dragon with a plastic bag.