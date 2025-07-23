Triple H may erase WWE Hall of Famer from history because of an AEW connection!

WWE and AEW are arch-rivals. Both companies are currently thriving, but the competition between them is fierce. Even though All Elite Wrestling is just six years old, the promotion has become a professional wrestling powerhouse. Their roster is stacked, and their pay-per-views never fail to deliver.One of AEW's biggest names is former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon is married to WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella. Once upon a time, the latter was a fan favorite in the Stamford-based company. However, there is a strong possibility that Chief Content Officer Triple H might remove her from World Wrestling Entertainment history. Let's understand why.Former Divas Champion Brie Bella's connection with Bryan Danielson might not sit well with Triple H View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBryan Danielson joined AEW in 2021 after his contract with WWE expired. The Stamford-based company reportedly offered a new deal to The Leader of the &quot;Yes!&quot; movement. However, he had no intention to stay. Eventually, he achieved immense success in the Jacksonville-based promotion and won the AEW World Championship.Danielson signing and succeeding in the rival promotion might have offended Triple H. In response, The Game could erase his wife Brie Bella from World Wrestling Entertainment history. Brie's twin sister Nikki Bella has been brought back. Ideally, The Bella Twins should have returned together. However, since Nikki came back alone, fans are speculating that Brie has heat with Triple H.AEW star Bryan Danielson is still doing &quot;Yes!&quot; chants even after WWE asked him not toWWE recently asked Bryan Danielson not to do the iconic &quot;Yes!&quot; chants. However, The American Dragon did it anyway during his brief appearance at All In 2025's main event. Crossing the Stamford-based company might have severe repercussions.To get back at the former AEW World Champion, Triple H might remove his wife, Brie Bella, from World Wrestling Entertainment history. It would be quite sad if this happened because the 41-year-old played a huge role in popularising modern women's wrestling.Brie Bella wanted to be a part of WWE EvolutionThe recent women's premium live event, WWE Evolution, was a massive success. On a recent episode of The Nikki &amp; Brie Show, the former Divas Champion said she would have been overjoyed if she had been a part of the event in some form or another.&quot;I was yearning to be in Atlanta, to either watch live or I would have loved to have been in a match or been part of something,&quot; said the former WWE star. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]Brie Bella last appeared in a WWE ring back in 2022 during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Fans miss her a lot and hope to see her in action again.