3 Biggest WWE stars Triple H may ignore for SummerSlam 2025

While stars like Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Liv Morgan may be out injured, there are a lot of big names in WWE who, despite being regularly featured on TV, may unfortunately be left off the SummerSlam card. Given the depth of the company's roster, Triple H may be forced to bench some men and women for the summer spectacle, fair or not.Around five matches are still expected to be officially added to the show. Hence, most top superstars like Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn, Aleister Black, Damian Priest, R-Truth, Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and members of the SmackDown tag team division are expected to feature at SummerSlam.Some of these aforementioned names, and more, may be left off, and so may be the case with wrestlers currently with little chance of being added, considering their lack of involvement in major storylines or just timing issues. In this article, we shall look at three major WWE stars that may be left off SummerSlam despite being perfectly ready to go and, actually, in major WWE storylines.#3. One of WWE's fastest rising stars, PentaSince his WWE debut in January, Penta has risen through the ranks to become one of the most over guys on the RAW roster. He has now firmly established himself as a top WWE star and has been in the mix with RAW's main event talents over the past few months, some of whom are among the biggest performers of all time.As someone who primarily wrestled as a tag team competitor alongside Rey Fenix in AEW, but who is also a charismatic and enigmatic character, Penta's individual success in WWE has not been shocking. But it is his remarkable on-screen presentation and gripping connection with the WWE Universe that has been a pleasant surprise.Unfortunately, despite being feuding with Seth Rollins and Co. over the past few weeks, he doesn't have a match at SummerSlam. Following Rollins' injury, Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are expected to wrestle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. It seems to be the classic case of stars misaligning at the important moment, but it shouldn’t hinder Penta's continued ascent. Cero Miedo remains one of the company's most marketable assets.#2. WWE Grand Slam Champion BayleyMonday Night RAW [Image source: Getty]Bayley, as Triple H maintains, continues to remain one of the most underappreciated and undervalued talents in WWE. But here's the problem: it is not the fans who value or appreciate her less, but the booking and presentation around her. So in a very different sense, The Game continues to maintain The Role Model being underappreciated and undervalued.With Lyra Valkyria expected to defeat Becky Lynch and win back the Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, WWE could build to a Becky Lynch-Bayley showdown, with the blockbuster feud continuing over the next few months. Given Bayley's popularity in Europe, Clash in Paris would be a great stage for the marquee match.Alternatively, though, it may be time for WWE to work all of this into her story. Bayley may not have a match for SummerSlam, but an appearance during Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria and a shocking heel turn could play right into the real-life situation. Becky and Bayley, two veterans, could even ally post-SummerSlam and go after more singles and tag team gold.#1. Two-time United States Champion LA KnightWWE Money in the Bank [Image source: Getty]When it comes to the top superstars (nay, megastars) that should not be left off SummerSlam, one top name that fans would unanimously agree upon would be (or as he likes to say, it)—with everybody saying—LA Knight. He picked up one of the biggest wins of his career against Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event a few weeks ago.And yet, what caused that result may be the very same thing that hampers his SummerSlam plans and leaves him directionless for the foreseeable future. Much like Penta, Seth Rollins' injury may have derailed LA Knight's future plans on RAW, albeit in a more major way. With the former United States Champion juggling RAW and SmackDown duties, he has been working harder than ever and is still as over as ever. LA Knight could be involved in some sort of multi-person tag team match at Summerslam if the plan is to get some more top names on the card. However, given his loss in the Gauntlet Match on RAW last week and his absence this week, LA Knight may be left off SummerSlam altogether after all.