Britt Baker has interesting reaction to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's upcoming match on AEW Dynamite

Dr. Britt Baker may have taken some time away from the spotlight in 2023, but she's still very much keeping up with what's going on in AEW. Ahead of tonight's massive TNT Title clash between Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, the former AEW Women's Champion took to social media to hype up the match.

Adam Copeland shocked the wrestling world when he debuted in AEW on October 1. The WWE Hall of Famer was expected to join forces with his longtime best friend and former tag team partner, the villainous Christian Cage. However, Christian seems to have gone off the deep end, and the former Edge is determined to teach him a lesson.

Copeland and Cage are set to battle for the latter's TNT Championship tonight on AEW Dynamite, and fans have been hyping the bout all week. It seems that Dr. Britt Baker is just as excited for the match, as she took to X to point out how wild it is to see such a spectacle in 2023.

Baker also asked fans to predict who will win the highly anticipated match, as seen in her post below:

"Wild we are getting this in 2023. Two of the best about to COOK tonight. Who’s winning? ⬇️ #AEWDynamite 🐢👕 v 🤘🏻🔞," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Britt Baker recently aired her frustration with lack of TV time in AEW

Dr. Britt Baker last stepped into the ring on the September 16 episode of AEW Collision for a match against then-TBS Champion Kris Statlander, which Baker lost.

The 32-year-old was the first woman ever signed by All Elite Wrestling, making her something of a foundational star. She is often referred to as the 'Fifth Pillar,' a reference to her status alongside the famed Four Pillars of AEW: MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jack Perry.

Baker held the biggest spotlight in the women's division over the company's first few years but has taken a backseat in 2023 to the likes of Toni Storm, Saraya, and rising star Julia Hart. This, coupled with AEW's long-documented struggle in highlighting its women's division, seems to have led to some frustration for the former Women's Champion.

Taking to X late last month, Britt Baker pointed out the disparity in promo time that she had received in 2023 when compared with stars like MJF and Christian Cage:

Expand Tweet

Recent reports suggest that Baker has been out of action due to an illness and a nagging back injury. As a result, many fans are speculating that The Doctor's frustration could be part of an upcoming storyline – or even that she may be the mysterious villain known only as The Devil.

Are you excited for tonight's TNT Championship match? When do you think Dr. Britt Baker will return to television? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here