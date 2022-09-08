Create

Former WWE Superstar advances to second round of AEW World Championship Tournament; set to face Chris Jericho next week

AEW
Chris Jericho will face a former WWE star next week on Dynamite
Max Everett
Max Everett
ANALYST
Modified Sep 08, 2022 07:48 AM IST

Bryan Danielson defeated Hangman Page in the opening round of the AEW World Championship tournament. He will next face Chris Jericho in the semifinals next week.

The world title suffered the effects of CM Punk's rant during the post-All Out press conference, as AEW suspended the champion following an altercation with several of his colleagues.

#AEW President & CEO @TonyKhan is here to address both the #AEW World Championship & #AEW World Trios Championship. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/jZbNwOQgZL

During the opening segment of Dynamite tonight, Tony Khan announced that the world title would find a new home at the end of a tournament featuring the likes of Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson.

The opening contest also brought fans a trilogy bout between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson. The bout's winner will face Chris Jericho in the semifinals, as he and Moxley have both been placed into the next round.

The #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson has advanced in the #AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions, and NEXT WEEK he will face @IAmJericho once again, this time at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/rY85TT5oGN

Bryan did what he couldn't do before in his two challenges for the world championship. He defeated Hangman Page with an improvised roll-up pin to secure his place against Jericho in the tournament's semifinals.

The upcoming match will also serve as an All Out rematch between Danielson and Jericho. The latter was victorious in the pay-per-view bout.

Do you think Danielson can win the world title this time? Sound off in the comments below.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

Edited by Angana Roy

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...