Former WWE Superstar advances to second round of AEW World Championship Tournament; set to face Chris Jericho next week

Bryan Danielson defeated Hangman Page in the opening round of the AEW World Championship tournament. He will next face Chris Jericho in the semifinals next week.

The world title suffered the effects of CM Punk's rant during the post-All Out press conference, as AEW suspended the champion following an altercation with several of his colleagues.

During the opening segment of Dynamite tonight, Tony Khan announced that the world title would find a new home at the end of a tournament featuring the likes of Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson.

The opening contest also brought fans a trilogy bout between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson. The bout's winner will face Chris Jericho in the semifinals, as he and Moxley have both been placed into the next round.

Bryan did what he couldn't do before in his two challenges for the world championship. He defeated Hangman Page with an improvised roll-up pin to secure his place against Jericho in the tournament's semifinals.

The upcoming match will also serve as an All Out rematch between Danielson and Jericho. The latter was victorious in the pay-per-view bout.

