Bryan Danielson clears the air on his medical status ahead of AEW WrestleDream

Bryan Danielson has had quite an interesting run in AEW since his debut at All Out 2021. Unfortunately, his in-ring career has been set back somewhat by two major injuries. This begs the question, is the star ready and able to compete at AEW WrestleDream this weekend?

Danielson is set to clash with Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event of the pay-per-view this weekend, which has been a dream match-up for years. The American Dragon suffered a scary arm injury during Forbidden Door II, but will his arm hinder his performance this weekend?

Bryan Danielson recently sat down for an interview with the New York Post and opened up about his upcoming match. According to the star, he's already been "fully cleared" but is still undergoing rehab.

“Our doctors would still not like me to do certain things, but from like two weeks ago when I had the tag match the strength in my hand is coming back way faster than they thought it would, the mobility and all that stuff,” Danielson said.

He continued:

“I still have to be cautious probably for the next year or so. They put a steel rod in my arm. One of the things they said is that it actually makes it more likely to break not where it broke before, but where the end of the rod is. It’s like a fulcrum for the bone to bend against.” (H/T: New York Post).

Bryan Danielson notably had a lot of positive things to say about MJF recently and claimed that the AEW World Champion is athletically impressive and loves pro wrestling.

Zack Sabre Jr. threatened Bryan Danielson ahead of AEW WrestleDream

Despite their similarities in the ring, ZSJ doesn't seem to have much respect for Bryan Danielson. While The American Dragon will likely take it in stride, Sabre Jr. has a lot to prove.

After a recent NJPW event, Zack Sabre Jr. shared no love for Bryan Danielson and cut a heated promo against his opponent.

"WrestleDream against the mighty dragon b***ocks. Seattle, October 1. Sleepless in Seattle? No, no, no. Submissions in Seattle. Bryan, if you’re still together in a semblance to [what] a human being should resemble, next Sunday, we put to rest who the best technical wrestler in the world really is."

ZSJ continued:

"You reckon you’ve got the tekkers, Bryan? You can’t move in a straight line without blowing your joints. Bryan, there’s no way you can beat me because you’ve got no idea what I’m capable [of]. But I know exactly what you’re capable of."

Fans won't want to miss out on what seems to be an epic match in the making, this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream.

Will Zack Sabre Jr. target Danielson's injuries in order to pick up the win this weekend? Sound off in the comments section below.

