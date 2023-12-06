Bryan Danielson pitches for former Cody Rhodes rival to join Blackpool Combat Club in AEW

The Blackpool Combat Club has been a mainstay of AEW programming for a year and a half, with very few incarnations of the group. Perhaps sensing a need to switch things up, stable founder Bryan Danielson volunteered two names that he believes would be a good fit for the no-nonsense faction.

The first star proposed might come as a surprise to many. Anthony Ogogo has had limited opportunities in AEW, with his most notable moments coming during his feud with Cody Rhodes. Nonetheless, Danielson believes that the Olympic boxer has the right tools to fit in with the BCC. Speaking to DAZN, The American Dragon said:

“That’s a really interesting fit with (Anthony Ogogo's) boxing background and he’s as tough as nails."

The other name pitched by Bryan is none other than HOOK, who has showcased an in-ring style befitting of the Blackpool Combat Club throughout his relatively short career. However, his burgeoning rivalry with Wheeler Yuta might be a stumbling block in getting The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil into the group:

"Another interesting one is Hook. He’s got beef with Wheeler Yuta right now but sometimes those beefs lead to respect,” said Danielson.

As exciting as both of these propositions may be, only time will tell whether these suggestions materialize on AEW television.

2023 has been a topsy-turvy year for Bryan Danielson in AEW

2023 proved to be a challenging year for Bryan Danielson. Several injuries halted his momentum throughout the past 12 months, yet he was still able to deliver enthralling and intense bouts whenever called upon.

The American Dragon's bouts with MJF and Zack Sabre Jr. have been lauded by fans and critics alike and are conceivably match-of-the-year contenders. One can only imagine how much more Danielson could have offered if injuries had not gotten in the way.

The former WWE Champion is currently entertaining audiences through his performances in the Continental Classic. But with time on the clock running out, these might be some of the final blockbuster in-ring ventures fans see from the esteemed legend.

