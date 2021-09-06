Bryan Danielson reacts to his AEW Debut

Bryan Danielson, f.k.a. known as Daniel Bryan, made his debut at All Out as he came to the rescue of Christian Cage and Jurassic Express and brawled with Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and the rest of The Elite. Bryan thanked those who made AEW a possibility on Twitter as he's still buzzed from the event. Moreover, he believes that none of that would be possible without the hard work that it took to make AEW a reality.

Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.



I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in pic.twitter.com/0NRDXcDugr — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) September 6, 2021

Bryan Danielson also said he was looking forward to kicking some "f*kn heads in." It looks like Danielson will be feuding with the likes of The Elite in the weeks to come. After AEW All Out went off the air last night, Bryan cut a promo, indicating he would be going after The Elite.

"There’s some people around here who call themselves Elite. I’m gonna be here to see if they truly are. So AEW, let’s f**king go!,” Bryan Danielson said.

The American Dragon is hunting for some 'Elite' prey, and fans will unquestionably be interested in what comes next.

Adam Cole debuts before Bryan Danielson in AEW

The first “Adam Cole bay bay” in a full capacity arena in over a year! 🥰 #AEWAllOut @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/XQMF85pgjr — 👑Adam Goldberg👑  (@adamgoldberg28) September 6, 2021

Minutes before Bryan Danielson came out, Adam Cole debuted in AEW. While the crowd assumed he was there to take on The Elite, he seemingly joined them and turned heel in the process.

Backstage, Adam Cole said the decision to join AEW was an easy one. While he enjoyed his experience at WWE, he wanted to work with a crew that he loves being around 24/7 who are as passionate as he is about pro-wrestling.

It's unclear who Adam Cole will face off in AEW against, but it will be on the back of fans' minds.

