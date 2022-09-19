"They like that sh*t" - Wrestling veteran not impressed with Bryan Danielson's recent match against former WWE Superstar on Dynamite

Bryan Danielson recently went toe-to-toe with the legendary Chris Jericho and came out on top. Despite his victory, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette criticized the bout and questioned the AEW fanbase's interest.

The American Dragon and The Wizard have been having an ongoing feud ever since Jericho injured Danielson at Blood and Guts. With Daniel Garcia suddenly taking to the Blackpool Combat Club star, the inaugural AEW World Champion took offense and began a crusade against Bryan Danielson.

While speaking on a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, former wrestling manager went over Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho's AEW Dynamite match. While criticizing the match, he praised the duo while taking a jab at Jon Moxley.

"The chop trade. They were laying them in, and both guys chops looked better than Moxley’s, but still I could even give them a pass here because, the AEW audience – for whatever reason – they like that s**t even though they see it constantly," Cornette said. [04:27 onward]

Cornette continued, comparing the "chop trade" to vintage wrestling legend Johnny Valentine, who often traded blows with his opponents.

"[Johnny] Valentine and anybody – they didn’t stand there ‘so okay, here, hit me now!’ and then wait for it, and do the same thing. They were trading blows, meat f**king splitting blows, but you got the impression from them that if they could stop the other one from hitting them back, they’d do that, like a normal f**king person,"Cornette added. [05:30 onward]

Regardless of Cornette's criticisms, Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter himself to call the bout his favorite match so far.

Jim Cornette believes that Bryan Danielson as the AEW World Champion could cause complications within a feud against MJF

The American Dragon last held championship gold during his 2019 WWE run, where he became the World Champion. With his upcoming shot at the AEW World Championship, Jim Cornette has already singled the star out as his preferred winner.

During an episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran voiced how Bryan Danielson as a heel could complicate MJF's seemingly eventual World Championship reign.

"MJF is the direction they need to go. They just need to make sure they are right when they pull the trigger on him. The problem is Danielson was a great heel 6 months ago, now he has been in a babyface group. But is there going to be that much animosity?" Cornette said. [0:34 onward]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "I would love to do something with MJF in AEW."



Bryan Danielson will still have to overcome Jon Moxley somehow this Wednesday, but if he does, will The American Dragon be able to bring some more legitimacy to the name of Maxwell Jacob Friedman?

