Bryan Danielson reveals negative WWE locker room reactions to controversial AEW match

WWE and AEW have both been privileged to have Bryan Danielson on their rosters. One of the best wrestlers in the world has just offered important insight into his current employer and seemingly confirmed a rumor from a few years back.

The former Daniel Bryan left WWE in May 2021 and then signed with AEW that September. Before his departure, the All Elite women's division put on their controversial Unsanctioned Lights Out Match between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker. The bloody match lasted almost 17 minutes and was the main event of the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite on March 11, 2021. Rosa won by pinfall.

It was rumored at the time that the WWE locker rooms had a negative reaction to the Unsanctioned Match, for the most part. Baker, Danielson, and Tony Khan participated in a panel discussion on "Disrupting the Long-Monopolized Pro Wrestling Industry" at SXSW this weekend. The former WWE Champion praised his current boss while commenting on how his former co-workers felt about Baker vs. Rosa:

"One of the things I think Tony as a boss is very good at is being in tune with what wrestling fans want. There was a ton of hoopla backstage in WWE when Britt wrestled Thunder Rosa. It was bloody, and there was a bunch of people backstage saying 'Women's Wrestling should not be like that. This is horrible, all kinds of stuff and we would never do that!' Except if you're talking about equal rights, letting women go out there and do some of the things men do. And not only that, that kind of match took Britt and women's wrestling in AEW to the next level," he said. [H/T to @DrainBamager]

Danielson made additional comments on WWE and AEW this week that have caused a stir among fans. The ROH Hall of Famer revealed an interesting AEW-related request he received from Vince McMahon.

Pro wrestlers risk their health every night as they step into the ring to perform and entertain fans. The grueling sport, unfortunately, brings various injuries and ailments to its competitors.

As a young promotion without its own developmental system, Tony Khan and his companies often catch significant heat from fans over the number of botches and mishaps. Speaking to Vince Russo for his Lions, Tigers, Bears & Disco podcast, the legendary Al Snow gave a grim prediction for the pro wrestling business, mainly All Elite Wrestling:

"At some point, especially, the likelihood is it definitely going to occur on a show on AEW... and it's going to be on national television, and you're going to watch someone die right in front of your eyes," Snow said. [From 9:15 - 12:50]

Snow went on to make concerning comments about recent All Elite matches, including Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy.

