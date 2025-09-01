Bryan Danielson takes massive shot at WWE in now-deleted tweet after being reportedly told not to use the Yes chant

Former AEW champion Bryan Danielson seemingly took aim at WWE recently in light of the sports entertainment juggernaut insisting that the star refrain from performing one of his iconic gestures. In the since-deleted tweet, the technical master appeared to wittily take credit for innovating the YES chant.Before his All Elite Wrestling debut, Bryan Danielson wrestled in WWE for over a decade, under the ring name Daniel Bryan. The Washington-native was undeniable in terms of ability and audience connection, even though the company did not adequately push him at first. The American Dragon's popularity among fans was most evident in how quickly crowds took to his skills, persona, and especially his signature YES and NO chants - which eventually led to Bryan's ascent to the main event scene.Danielson has continued to perform the YES taunt, if only with his hands, even as a member of the AEW roster. However, after he attempted to trademark it, the former WWE Champion was seemingly sent a legal notice from the Stamford-based company requesting that he stop performing the chant. Bryan has spoken about his frustrations with the communication issued to him by his former workplace. The ex-BCC member may have taken aim at the promotion regarding this topic more recently on X/Twitter.A fan shared an old clip of Bryan Danielson ecstatically and repeatedly shouting YES after pinning Chance Beckett over two decades ago in 2001, evidently before Diego Sanchez, the credited creator of the YES chants, began his MMA career. The former AEW World Champion cheekily replied to the post, seemingly insinuating that he ought to be able to freely perform the chant as its originator.&quot;So, what you're saying is...&quot; Bryan wrote.Check out a screenshot of Bryan Danielson's tweet below: Danielson has since deleted his post, however, which he may have done in order to avoid controversy or any potential legal conflict with WWE.Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson recently returned to AEW TVFor the first time since being dethroned by Jon Moxley as AEW World Champion at WrestleDream 2024, Bryan Danielson returned to All Elite programming at All In: Texas, neutralizing The Death Riders alongside Darby Allin during The One True King's World Title Texas Death Match against Hangman Page.A month after that, The Dragon returned to AEW Dynamite in Glasgow, Scotland, to serve as a special guest commentator. The former multi-time WWE champion also lent his voice on the commentary desk days later at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.Bryan Danielson's new non-wrestling role [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]It remains to be seen whether Danielson will ever compete in the squared circle again.