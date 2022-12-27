"But he just wasn’t to me as great as a Ric Flair" - AEW personality exposes 5-time WWE Champion's shortcomings in singles matches

AEW's Tony Schiavone recently revealed why he feels Ric Flair was greater than fellow WWE and WCW legend Bret Hart.

Schiavone may be a broadcaster and producer for AEW nowadays, but he rose to prominence working for Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW, where he had the chance to work with both Flair and Hart. Flair enjoyed the greater of his success with WCW and Jim Crockett Promotions, whereas Hart enjoyed his best years with WWE.

Schiavone had the chance to discuss the pair during his What Happened When podcast. He explained that working for WCW, he missed out on Hart's rise to become a singles star in WWE. While acknowledging that The Hitman was great, Schiavone opined that Flair was greater as he viewed Hart in a tag team sense.

“I just thought that was a great tag team and I missed Bret Hart becoming a great singles wrestler because I was here working in Nitro. And I didn’t watch any of that stuff. I know he was great. But he just wasn’t to me as great as a Ric Flair," Tony Schiavone said. (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Hart won seven world titles between WWE and WCW, as well as several regional titles among those companies and Stampede Wrestling. Flair, on the other hand, has claimed that he is a 21-time world champion between NWA, WCW, and WWE. However, he is only recognized as a 16-time champion by WWE.

Ric Flair shared praise for AEW's Renee Paquette recently

Schiavone may have shared his immense respect for Flair, but the latter recently shared his praise for another AEW broadcaster, Renee Paquette. She debuted for the company in October during Dynamite in Toronto and has since conducted interviews with the likes of Saraya and Bryan Danielson.

Flair made it clear that he enjoyed her presence. He shared high praise for the ex-WWE commentator on Twitter as she interviewed Danielson, as well as acknowledging her marriage to three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Who do you feel was the greater wrestler? Join the discussion in the comments below.

