Buzzworthy reunion teased for 3-time WWE World Champion upon potential AEW return 

Matt Hardy apparently has a plan in mind for how he wants to end his AEW run.

The Broken One joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2020, showcasing multiple gimmicks during his matches. It was only in March this year that his brother Jeff Hardy made his return, reuniting with Matt to form The Hardys. Before their tag-team run could take flight, The Charismatic Enigma was suspended from the promotion following his arrest.

While it is unclear when Jeff Hardy will make his return, Matt recently spoke about how he would like his brother to be a part of his final run. Speaking to Inside The Ropes, he stated the following:

"Yes, I would like to go out as The Hardy Boys. That's how we came in and I think we'd like to go out on that note and we'd like to do everything we can in AEW together. It was really interesting for me, once again, very frustrating. Starting in COVID was very frustrating, once Jeff and I started to get our feet under us as The Hardy Boys, things happened, which was very frustrating. I was kind of lost at that time. (...) I definitely want to have a great run in AEW with Jeff and that is my goal, whenever that happens, it happens." (H/T: Fightful)

The Hardys' AEW booking was previously criticized by WWE veteran Jim Cornette

Although the duo of Jeff and Matt Hardy have had an illustrious career in the pro-wrestling industry, Jim Cornette believes that their time in AEW has been badly handled.

Speaking on an episode of his Drive Thru podcast, Cornette expressed his opinion on the reunion of The Hardys.

"Because at first when they brought him back in with underneath guys and spoiled the first reunion on a match that was not goddamn in any way going to interest anybody then that took some of the bloom off of it and then you should know you're living on borrowed time with either one because they brain damaged Matt two or three times before Jeff got there in this company."

Only time will tell if the two brothers will reunite again in the future one last time.

