"Can't wait for your debut"- Fans can't keep calm after Bayley posts picture with absent AEW star

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 05, 2025 14:27 GMT
Bayley is a former WWE Women
Bayley is a former WWE Women's Champion [Image via WWE's Youtube]

WWE star Bayley has left fans in a frenzy online after posting an image with an absent AEW star.

Bayley has been experiencing some interesting days as she goes through a major transition, portraying a split personality gimmick in the WWE. Amid this character change, the former WWE Women's Champion attended Big Time Wrestling's 29th anniversary and shared several photos from her time at the event on Instagram. One of those photos included AEW star Danhausen, who was last seen on All Elite Wrestling programming at Worlds End 2023 and has been heavily linked with a move to the Stamford-based promotion amid his unexplained hiatus. The Role Model and Danhausen's image was circulated on X shortly afterward.

Check out Bayley's Instagram post here.

Following the post, fans erupted on X, with many speculating that Danhausen will soon join WWE.

"Can't wait for your debut," wrote one fan
Check out some other fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screengrabs taken from X]
Fan reactions [Screengrabs taken from X]

AEW star Danhausen recently said John Cena owes him money

Danhausen joined AEW in 2022 as a hot prospect. The 35-year-old quickly gained popularity because of his comedic yet horror-themed gimmick. However, Danhausen was written off programming after the promotion's World's End pay-per-view in 2023. During his absence, the "very nice, very evil" star has been linked to a move to WWE and even has a strong relationship with one of their stars, CM Punk. Recently, Danhausen made a bold claim about another WWE star, John Cena.

Last month, John Cena took on Sami Zayn for his United States Championship on an episode of SmackDown. During the match, Cena paid homage to some of his former rivals by using their finishing moves. One of those moves was CM Punk's GTS. Following the match, Danhausen took to X and claimed that Cena owed him money for using the move.

"John owes Danhausen money now too," wrote Danhausen.
For those unaware, Danhausen uses the GTS finisher in his matches, and Punk even gave him his blessing to use it. It will be interesting to see if Danhausen will eventually join WWE.

