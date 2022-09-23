"It's a reset and that's exciting for everybody involved" - WWE legend Chris Jericho comments on backstage atmosphere in AEW following reported All Out brawl

Chris Jericho recently broke his silence on the state of the AEW locker room in the wake of the infamous brawl that reportedly happened after All Out.

While AEW is still waiting on the results of the internal investigation, Jericho has reportedly stepped up as a locker room leader since the controversy started. Still, fans and critics have been concerned about the backstage environment following the reported confrontation between CM Punk and The Elite.

In a recent interview with GQ, Chris Jericho hesitantly spoke on the situation but maintained a positive outlook.

"You just recalibrate and you focus on the positives and realize we got a great locker room. I think we re-established that [on TV the last few weeks]. It's a reset and that's exciting for everybody involved, including me. We're just gonna keep building upon it. That's what you do. That's how you have longevity," Jericho said.

The ROH World Champion continued, recalling the changes the Edmonton Oilers and SNL went through when their stars left.

"I bet you the Edmonton Oilers were terrified when Wayne Gretzky left, and they won a Stanley Cup that year. That's just how it goes when somebody leaves—somebody else steps up. That’s the best thing about wrestling, or pro sports, or even SNL. Adam Sandler leaves and suddenly Jason Sudeikis is the big name or whatever!"

Jericho will likely be more prominent now that he's the face of the ROH brand, and some fans have speculated that his lead could result in a television deal for the promotion.

WWE Legend Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) believes that Chris Jericho holding the ROH World Championship gives it far more relevancy than ever

Chris Jericho has held multiple world championships across his 30-year career, and the veteran added yet another belt to his collection when he won the ROH World Championship.

In the wake of the veteran's victory over Claudio Castagnoli, Bully Ray took to Twitter to hint at the potential future of ROH with Jericho as its face.

The last time Chris Jericho held championship gold within AEW was during his reign as the inaugural World Champion. This run helped put AEW on the map as a major promotion in the wrestling world. Could his ROH World Championship reign also result in a similar exposure for the company? Time will tell.

