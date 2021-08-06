Chris Jericho says AEW signing ex-WWE Champion would create a "huge buzz"

Chris Jericho believes that CM Punk would be a good addition to the AEW roster and is one of the few stars who has a "mythology" around him.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, The Demo God stated that Punk is at the top of the list of pro wrestling mega stars who haven't wrestled in a long time.

“Well, I mean, the short answer is, ‘Of course.’ I mean, he’s one of the few guys out there that has this mythology surrounding him because he hasn’t wrestled [in] so long. Take Punk out of the equation. Sting is with us now. Edge is back in WWE. Christian is with us. But you take, other than that, guys who haven’t wrestled for a long time, he’s probably at the top of the list, unless you’re going to throw Steve Austin in there and you know Steve’s not going to come back.” said Jericho.

Chris Jericho thinks signing Punk would add a "huge buzz" to the promotion. But the former AEW Champion believes that AEW has great momentum going forward and will continue to have it with or without Punk.

AEW stars and their reaction to CM Punk rumors

AEW selling out the United Center in Chicago is HUGE considering they have a PPV & TV events in the market a few weeks later Obviously the expectation is we get the return of CM Punk & that has shifted a ton of tickets but it's a great example of just how hot AEW is right now — Stephanie Chase (@stephaniemchase) August 2, 2021

Several of those involved with AEW have commented on rumors of AEW signing CM Punk. Jim Ross wants to see Punk in AEW as he believes the former WWE Champion could help other stars in the promotion.

Kenny Omega and Tony Khan, though, didn't answer questions about Punk potentially working with them. The AEW President declined to talk about Punk or Daniel Bryan joining AEW, while Omega praised Punk but didn't drop any hint about the same.

Daniel Bryan is another star linked with a switch to AEW following the expiry of his WWE contract earlier this year.

