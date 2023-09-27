Chris Jericho believes WWE segment with Kevin Owens is "one of the greatest moments in RAW history"

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens have a storied history and had one of the most praised feuds in recent history. Jericho recently took it a step further and called it one of the greatest WWE RAW moments of all time.

Owens and Jericho's team-up and eventual disillusion at "The Festival of Friendship" has been praised by many fans and veterans over the years. However, the segment holds a special place in The Ocho's heart.

During his recent appearance on Superstar Crossover, Chris Jericho fondly looked back at the feud and boldly called it one of the "greatest moments" in RAW history.

"The Kevin Owens Festival of Friendship was one of the greatest moments in RAW history. I say that completely un-egotistically. I wanted that segment to start off like an '80s David Lee Roth video and end like the Red Wedding from Game Of Thrones, where you're just like, 'No, don't do it, don't do it.' I had to fight for that, I had to fight for it a lot." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

While he clearly holds Kevin Owens in high regard, Chris Jericho recently praised Paul Wight and called the legend his "favorite tag team partner."

Chris Jericho claims that some were against the idea of the Festival of Friendship segment

Despite the eventual success the Festival of Friendship ended up having, Jericho claims that some were not too keen on the idea. According to his own account, he had to make sure that the idea was greenlit on the night the segment was set to take place.

Continuing in the same interview, Chris Jericho noted that he actually had to get Vince McMahon to affirm that the segment was going ahead.

"Vince [McMahon] was actually not there that day so I texted Vince and he was on a plane and he's like, 'Well, what's the problem? We are doing it just like we said we were going to do it.' I was like, okay, 'There's the evidence.' Show the phone, everyone shut your a**, shut the f*** up."

Jericho was seemingly very close to McMahon during this time, as he also recently revealed that he was the one who convinced Vince to revamp The Big Show. Paul Wight notably ditched the Andre The Giant singlet, which led to a revitalized run for the 7ft giant.

