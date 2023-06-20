Chris Jericho claims 47-year-old star 'almost killed" him in AEW ring

Chris Jericho is a rare individual to have battled performers belonging to distinct generations and various promotions across the globe. The AEW star recently spilled the beans about his hard-hitting contest against NJPW veteran Tomohiro Ishii last year.

With over three decades in the business, Chris Jericho has mastered staying relevant by constantly hitting the refresh button on his presentation. From his 'Lionheart' days to his villainous 'Wizard' persona, the former WWE star has consistently evolved with the times.

Last year, Jericho went on an ROH World Championship defense spree against some of the finest performers in the business, including Tomohiro Ishii. The J.A.S. leader went to war with the Japanese legend on Dynamite in November last year. In a hard-hitting encounter, the blood-soaked champion retained the gold by clinching Ishii into the Liontamer.

A fan recently took to Twitter to reminisce about the splendid bout. Chris Jericho chimed in with his take on the match by stating this.

"He [Ishii] almost killed me," said Jericho.

Chris Jericho heaped praise on Tomohiro Ishii, wants to face him again

After parting ways with WWE, Chris Jericho returned to NJPW in 2017, shocking the world with his incredible performance against Kenny Omega. During his three-year stint with the Japanese promotion, he gained further acclaim, wrestling high-profile names such as Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Jericho applauded the Japanese veteran after his match against Tomohiro Ishii and extended his respect.

"[Tomohiro] Ishii, I've known him for 26 years ever since we worked for Tenryu-san [Genichiro Tenryu] in WAR. He is a tremendous professional wrestler, great strong style, great fighting spirit and very much of a challenge for me. Even though I beat him, I had respect for Ishii and I hope that we can face each other again," Jericho said.

The former AEW World Champion recently stood face-to-face against Sting for the first time in his illustrious career. It will be interesting to see the two iconic performers locking horns down the line.

