Chris Jericho drops cryptic post amid rampant WWE return rumors

AEW star Chris Jericho has been making headlines once again as he started the rumors of his returning to WWE by liking a simple social media post. The reports that followed have indicated that Le Champion's comeback to the global sports entertainment juggernaut is very much possible.The former AEW World Champion's contract with the company is set to expire in December 2025. Also, despite being medically clear, he hasn't returned to the promotion since April. While WWE hasn't discussed his return recently, the Ocho is reportedly on good terms with the authorities of the global sports entertainment juggernaut.Chris Jericho recently took to Instagram and shared a one-word message, fueling the rumors of him going back to WWE. Contemplation means thinking about something deeply. In the comments section of the cryptic post, fans speculated whether he was hinting at his ongoing negotiations or a WWE return.&quot;#Contemplation,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE veteran lists endless possibilities for Chris Jericho's potential returnThe Demo God has a lot of things to achieve under Triple H's regime, as he is a much bigger star now than he was before.While speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, Richards claimed that he could challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship, may retire after a match with Roman Reigns, and could also return at the Royal Rumble to have a massive moment at WrestleMania.&quot;He has some cool stuff to do. And if he can end his career, maybe, he ends his career wrestling Roman Reigns one last time, or Cody Rhodes for the title, or a retirement match there (...) I think Jericho, if the timing is right, (Royal) Rumble, surprise return leading to WrestleMania, and having a WrestleMania match that might be his last. Or he might have one more year after that. I think Chris is going back to WWE without the offer you can't refuse,&quot; Richards said.It will be interesting to see where Chris Jericho will land in the future.