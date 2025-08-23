Pitch made for AEW star to retire with a match against Roman Reigns by veteran

A top veteran believes that Roman Reigns could be the one to retire a certain popular AEW star should they head to WWE. This comes after speculation of them jumping ship to the wrestling juggernaut.

Chris Jericho has not been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since April. His contract with the company is set to expire by the end of the year, and there have been reports that he may no longer appear for them and instead jump ship to WWE. The belief, internally, is that he could make a surprise appearance at next year's Royal Rumble.

Stevie Richards, known for his runs in the Stamford-based promotion in the early 2000s, has given his take on the matter on his podcast, The Stevie Richards Show. He believed that The Nueve may prioritize other things over a large amount of money, such as good working dates and good creative booking. He named a potential retirement match with Roman Reigns and a world title match with Cody Rhodes as some possible ideas after Jerciho's return.

"So, I think Jericho at this point, and he's not going to get 75 a year in WWE. So, he's going to get a big guarantee from TKO, and also a limited amount of dates, and if he's promised a storyline, an angle, and a match with Logan Paul, with Jelly Roll, with whoever else is a celebrity. He has some cool stuff to do. And if he can end his career, maybe, he ends his career wrestling Roman Reigns one last time, or Cody Rhodes for the title, or a retirement match there."

The veteran continued, mentioning how a return at the Royal Rumble could be on the card, which could lead to a match at WrestleMania, and perhaps, finally ending with a retirement run.

"I think Jericho, if the timing is right, (Royal) Rumble, surprise return leading to WrestleMania, and having a WrestleMania match that might be his last. Or he might have one more year after that. I think Chris is going back to WWE without the offer you can't refuse. Anything short of that, I believe he's going back to WWE."

WWE teases a possible match with Chris Jericho and Roman Reigns

Chris Jericho has also fed the rumor mill, as he has posted and liked some clips and posts regarding him making a return at the 2026 Royal Rumble.

The Stamford-based promotion seems to be fueling speculation, as they recently uploaded Roman Reigns and Y2J's full match from 2016 during an episode of RAW on their WWE Vault YouTube Channel.

The timing of it all is uncanny, should this be close to becoming a reality. It is unclear whether AEW has plans to try to keep Chris Jericho in their company or if they may be ready to move forward without him.

Please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

