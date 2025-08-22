WWE suddenly drops a major Chris Jericho bombshell amid return rumors

Former AEW and ROH champion Chris Jericho has found himself at the centre of rumors of a WWE return as of late. Now, the Stamford-based company has shared content featuring Y2J on one of its social media channels, further fuelling speculations.Some time earlier, Chris Jericho seemingly liked a social media post which claimed that his contract with All Elite Wrestling would likely expire by the end of this year, after which he could potentially return to the World Wrestling Entertainment. This promptly gave birth to conjecture regarding The Learning Tree's status and future in the Tony Khan-led promotion, especially in light of his long-running television hiatus since this past April. Interestingly, a recent report claimed that people in WWE were interested in bringing Jericho back to his old stomping grounds. As speculations continue making the rounds regarding the veteran's contract situation, one of the sports entertainment juggernaut's official YouTube channels, WWE vault, uploaded a singles match between The Ayatollah of Rock 'N' Rolla and Roman Reigns from Monday Night RAW from nine years ago. Jericho's last match in the World Wrestling Entertainment saw him unsuccessfully participate in the Greatest Royal Rumble bout at the titular PLE in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia back in 2018. Vince Russo suggests a role for Chris Jericho in WWEAs Chris Jericho continues to be missing from AEW programming, fans have engaged in discussions regarding Y2J's prospective World Wrestling Entertainment comeback. Notably, former wrestling writer Vince Russo recently suggested an interesting pitch for the former AEW and ROH World Champion, suggesting that the Triple H-led company could bring The Nueve in as an authority figure to replace Smackdown GM Nick Aldis. &quot;.@IAmJericho as the NEW @[World Wrestling Entertainment] Authority Figure--of BOTH SHOWS---would be $$$$ and maybe the Shot in the Arm WWE Creative needs!!! Would also give them the opportunity to put @RealNickAldis IN THE RING where he BELONGS!!!&quot; Russo wrote.Check out Russo's post on X/Twitter BELOW:Vince Russo @THEVinceRussoLINK.@IAmJericho as the NEW @WWE Authority Figure--of BOTH SHOWS---would be $$$$ and maybe the Shot in the Arm WWE Creative needs!!!Would also give them the opportunity to put @RealNickAldis IN THE RING where he BELONGS!!!It remains to be seen what lies next for Chris Jericho in the pro-wrestling industry.