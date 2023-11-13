Chris Jericho files a major trademark

Chris Jericho has successfully re-invented his character multiple times throughout his three-decade career. He has cemented himself as one of the all-time greats in the business. Per the recent reports, The Ocho has filed for a major trademark.

Wrestle Purists recently took to social media (X) to report that Chris Jericho has applied to trademark "The Jericho Era" on November 2023. However, it is yet unknown whether the trademark is related to All Elite Wrestling's creative storyline or is for other purpose.

The former WWE Champion is currently teaming up with Kenny Omega in his rivalry against the Don Callis Family, which consists of Don Callis, Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Jericho and Omega (The Golden Jets) will take on Matt and Nick Jackson at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view Full Gear 2023 on November 18, 2023. The Young Bucks' number one contenders' spot for the AEW World Tag Team Championship will be on the line.

Chris Jericho defeats Konosuke Takeshita in DDT Pro Wrestling's event

The Le Champion debuted in the Japanese promotion DDT Pro Wrestling on November 12, 2023. Jericho faced the Don Callis family's Konosuke Takeshita at The Ultimate Party 2023 event in a match made official in September 2023.

Before their match, the AEW Stars came face-to-face at the Ultimate Party pre-show press conference, during which the former AEW World Champion went on a rant and destroyed equipment and tables.

In the contest, Chris Jericho secured a victory over the 28-year-old by submission after locking him into the Walls of Jericho. While the veteran's victory might be the right move from the storyline perspective, fans criticized that it was clean, and many believed Jericho buried the 28-year-old rising star.

All Elite Wrestling has recently received backlash for its rising dependence on veterans, mostly former WWE Superstars, like Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, Sting, Paul Wight, etc., rather than letting the homegrown stars shine.

