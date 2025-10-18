Chris Jericho finally shows up and issues statement; but not in AEW! 

Chris Jericho has made another appearance in front of his fans at a major event outside of AEW. He has posted about this and has spoken all about his experience over the weekend.The Nueve has not been seen for the Tony Khan-led promotion since their Dynasty pay-per-view back in April. During the time, he ended up losing his ROH World Championship to Bandido. It was during the Dynamite a week later that he revealed that he was going on an indefinite hiatus. His contract is reportedly up by the year's end, but there has yet to be any information about his return.Chris Jericho has taken to Instagram to talk about his meet and greet activities this weekend for ScareFest Weekend. He revealed this a few days ago and was looking forward to meeting his fans. In a mini-vlog of sorts that he posted, he was seen taking pictures with a whole lot of them and signing different paraphernalia for them, such as replica belts, posters, and other stuff related to him.See his post below.&quot;Come with me to my meet &amp; greet at @scarefestweekend in Kentucky 🧟 Thank you to everyone who came out for what turned out to be an AWESOME experience for all ✍️ #scarefest2025 #scarefest ➡️ PS….did anyone catch @therealangrygrandma in the house?!&quot; Jericho posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChris Jericho may return to WWE for two reasonsFollowing his absence from AEW, there has been speculation that he won't re-sign with the company and instead begin a possible final run with WWE.It was reported during a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that those within the Stamford-based promotion believe that Chris Jericho could return to the company for two major reasons: for a retirement tour and eventually, a Hall of Fame induction.Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKThe reported idea from those in WWE is that Chris Jericho is returning for a retirement tour and Hall of Fame induction. (via @WONF4W)Jericho may become motivated for one final run with the promotion he has called home for decades, seeing how they did John Cena's retirement tour. He may choose to no longer re-sign with AEW, and make his return whenever possible.