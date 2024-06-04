Chris Jericho makes an announcement ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW is coming out of its marquee sixth annual Double or Nothing event and celebrating its fifth anniversary. The company is now building towards the biggest weekends for all of pro wrestling, Forbidden Door 2024. Chris Jericho recently made an announcement after taking credit for the Dynamite ratings.

The current FTW Champion was on last week's Dynamite to debut his new talk show segment - TV Time with The Learning Tree. Ahead of new AEW creative details, Jericho once again re-invented himself while feuding with HOOK, and now it looks like he and Big Bill will have to deal with the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil and Samoa Joe.

Jericho took credit for last week's increase in Dynamite ratings. The 34-year veteran took to X/Twitter today with a clip from last night's Rolling Stones concert, to reveal that TV Time will be featured again on this week's Wednesday Night show.

"Hey guys! [waving hand emoji] Back at it in the front row of the @RollingStones concert checking in on my branches, @mickjagger and @officialkeef! [deciduous tree emoji x 3] Don’t forget to tune in to TV TIME tomorrow on @aew Dynamite and let’s make sure to keep ratings high, guys! THANKS GUYS! [deciduous tree emoji x 2] #TheLearningTree," Chris Jericho wrote with the clip below.

All Elite Wrestling has not announced who Jericho's guest will be on Dynamite. Last week's inaugural guest was Bryan Keith, who voluntarily allowed himself to be "s*cked into the Jericho Vortex to become a disciple of the Jericho Learning Tree."

Updated line-up for this week's AEW Dynamite

The road to Forbidden Door 2024 will continue as this week's AEW Dynamite airs live from Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado.

The AEW World Championship will be on the line in this week's Dynamite, as Roderick Strong is set to challenge Swerve Strickland for his title, and the winner will go on to defend against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door.

The current advertised Dynamite line-up for this week looks like this:

MJF returns to Dynamite

Saraya vs. Mariah May

Chris Jericho hosts the second episode of TV Time with The Learning Tree

AEW World Championship match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Roderick Strong

It's believed that more qualifiers for the TNT Championship Ladder Match will also take place on Dynamite. Konosuke Takeshita has already qualified for the Forbidden Door shot at the vacant title.