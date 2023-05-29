Chris Jericho makes interesting demand from Tony Khan following AEW Double or Nothing loss

Two former WWE Superstars are set to team up on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite, as Saraya and Chris Jericho have issued out a challenge for two top stars.

The Ocho took on Adam Cole in a hellacious unsanctioned match at Double or Nothing. The eventful bout included a number of memorable spots, including a moment when Britt Baker, Cole's real-life partner made her way to the ring to dish out a beating on Jericho with a kendo stick.

Saraya attempted to make the save, but was quickly thwarted and too received some kendo stick shots for her efforts. Adam Cole went on to win the match, but it looks as though their story is far from over.

Later on in the evening, Jericho and Saraya were seen backstage. The eccentric duo demanded a match against Cole and Baker on this week's Dynamite.

Last month, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that AEW were planning to have Saraya and Jericho join forces at some stage. It looks as though that time is now. All that's left to see is whether Tony Khan makes this match official.

Sabu's insane spot at AEW Double or Nothing

The unsanctioned match between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole gained an extra level of intrigue this past Wednesday, when it was revealed that ECW legend Sabu would be the special enforcer for the bout.

Sabu wasted little time getting involved in the contest. He engaged in a steel chair duel with Jericho towards the beginning of the match, before promptly diving off the top rope onto members of The Jericho Appreciation Society through a table set up ringside.

Despite being 58 years old and retiring two years ago, it looks as though Sabu has not lost his death-defying attitude that made him so popular in the first place. Whether this is the last time fans see him in AEW remains to be sseen.

