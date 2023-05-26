"End Chris Jericho's career & Send his @$$ back to WWE" - Twitter reacts as 58-year-old legend teases coming out of retirement 

The wrestling world reacted to former WWE Superstar potentially set to come out of retirement. The star in question is ECW veteran Sabu.

The 58-year-old star shocked everyone when he made his AEW debut this past week on Dynamite. The ECW legend showed up in support of Adam Cole in his upcoming Unsanctioned Match against The Ocho Chris Jericho.

Dynamite took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the same place where the WWE legend resides. Following his surprise debut, it was announced that Sabu would play the role of Special Guest Enforcer for the match.

Upon seeing him return, a fan questioned the possibility of the 58-year-old star wrestling once again. Sabu responded by saying that he would put on his wrestling boots if the pay was good enough.

"S******* .if the price is right ..dont count me out yet..🧞‍♀️🐪," Sabu tweeted.

His response caught the eye of several members within the wrestling world. They were excited to see him back.

Sabu has a lot of history with Chris Jericho. Both stars have battled each other on multiple occasions. Fans wanted to see the Suicidal One put an end to The Ocho's run in All Elite Wrestling.

They were glad to know that the veteran still had not called it quits. While they were eager to see him compete, he was also advised to look after his health.

"Bro are you willing to take crazy a** bumps nowadays? I'm going to order this pay-per-view just because of you 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌," a fan tweeted.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was not completely satisfied to see Sabu in AEW

As mentioned earlier, the Homicidal One shocked the world by making his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion. While it did come as a surprise for WWE veteran Bully Ray, he was not satisfied.

During the latest Busted Open Radio podcast episode, the wrestling veteran claimed that there was no purpose for Sabu to be present in AEW. While he was happy to see the ECW veteran, Ray claimed that the only reason was just to surprise the fans.

"I thought it was a surprise for the sake of a surprise. And when it comes to surprises, AEW does it so much now that I think it's lost its lustre a little bit. I mean, it was cool to see Sabu... It was good to see him," Bully Ray said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that he was puzzled about why Sabu was there for this particular match between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho.

Were you excited to see the ECW legend in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

