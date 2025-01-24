Chris Jericho's 15-year-old tweet is going viral in 2025 for all the wrong reasons

Chris Jericho is a pro wrestling veteran. He joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and is currently one of their biggest stars. Additionally, he is a former AEW World Champion and has once held the now-defunct FTW Title.

Before signing with AEW, Y2J was a WWE superstar. He was one of the most successful and popular names in the early and mid-2000s. He won the Undisputed WWF Championship once and the World Heavyweight Championship thrice. Additionally, he is a nine-time WWF/WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Jericho is currently 54 years old. Even though he is a legend, age has gotten the better of him. His performances are now sluggish, and his new gimmick, The Learning Tree, has received polarizing reviews from fans. Additionally, last year he was on the receiving end of harsh "please retire" chants.

Trending

Interestingly, an old tweet of his has been going viral for all the wrong reasons. In this 15-year-old tweet, he took shots at TNA Wrestling and their Executive Producer, Eric Bischoff, for making wrestlers headline shows in their 50s.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

The reigning ROH World Champion was 39 years old back then and signed to WWE. Sadly, the irony of the situation is that he is now in his 50s and is constantly booked by Tony Khan as a main event player. It looks like the King of New York had no clue that his words would come back to bite him in 2025.

Chris Jericho once gave Matt Cardona some solid career advice

The Deathmatch King, Matt Cardona, was signed to WWE from 2006 to 2020. During this time, Chris Jericho was his co-worker. Interestingly, he once gave the 39-year-old a piece of good advice about changing up his ring gear. The former Zack Ryder spoke about this on his YouTube channel.

"[He] basically said, like, 'You’re too good to be doing this. It worked. But you gotta wear trunks to be taken more seriously.' The next week, trunks. All because of what Chris said." [H/T: Fightful]

At ROH Final Battle 2024, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho locked horns with Cardona and retained his title by defeating the former WWE star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback