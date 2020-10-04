Chris Jericho has had a few interesting feuds since the commencement of AEW, which has helped put AEW on the map. The former WWE Superstar was also the inaugural AEW World Champion, which he lost to Jon Moxley.

Jericho has been involved in some high-profile feuds in AEW, while also helping younger stars show what they're capable of. The veteran wrestler faced the likes of Cody and Adam Page, more experienced stars, as well as younger stars like Jungle Boy, and more recently, Orange Cassidy.

Chris Jericho's original opponent for AEW All Out revealed

Chris Jericho's most prominent feud in the last few months has been against Orange Cassidy, and the former AEW World Champion faced Cassidy a few times in AEW. The two had a unique Mimosa Mayhem match at last month's All Out pay-per-view, which was won by Orange Cassidy.

On his Saturday Night Special show, Chris Jericho revealed that Orange Cassidy was not his original opponent at All Out. He revealed that boxing legend Mike Tyson, was originally supposed to face him at All Out, but that match could not go ahead:

"Originally, I was supposed to work with (Mike) Tyson at the September pay-per-view, All Out II, and we just couldn't get it done in time. The second match I had with Orange (Cassidy) was originally going to be the Mimosa Mayhem Match, but we moved it to the rubber match position." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Jericho had previously given another explanation as to why the match between him and Tyson did not happen.

Tyson has appeared on AEW in the past, as he and other fighters like Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, and Henry Cejudo confronted The Inner Circle, the faction led by Chris Jericho in AEW.

Unfortunately, this did not lead to a match between Jericho and Tyson in AEW. The boxing legend had also made an appearance earlier to present the AEW TNT Championship to Cody.

Tyson has, in the past, been involved in a few with Jericho when the latter was in WWE. And the one actual pro wrestling match that the boxing icon was involved in had him tag with Chris Jericho against Triple H and Shawn Michaels, when Tyson turned on Jericho.