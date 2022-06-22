Chris Jericho says top AEW star's character would get watered down if he signs with WWE

AEW star Chris Jericho recently gave his take on how WWE would book Maxwell Jacob Friedman's (MJF) character if he joins the company in the future.

The Salt of the Earth cut a fiery promo on the June 1, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, asking Tony Khan to fire him and calling the President a "f***ing mark." MJF hasn't been seen on AEW television since the segment, and he reportedly has been removed from all promotional content and commercials.

While speaking with TalkSport, Jericho said Friedman would be "better off staying" in All Elite Wrestling rather than joining WWE.

“Oh absolutely, [his character would be watered down in WWE]. He’s better off staying in AEW. But, again, don’t stick your finger in the light socket. You tell a little kid not to do that and they’re going to do it to see what happen,” said Jericho. [H/T WrestlingInc]

However, Chris Jericho added that he isn't in a position to tell MJF what to do, especially since he has changed promotions multiple times in his career.

You can check out the full results of this week's Rampage HERE.

Chris Jericho claimed that MJF is "not as good as he thinks"

During the same interview with TalkSport, The Wizard stated that MJF overestimated himself and that he has a lot to learn about the pro wrestling business.

"MJF is [26]. He has a lot to learn. He’s not as good as he thinks he is and like I said, it really is nothing to do with me but I’m sure he’ll be back. 18 months is a long time to stay at home and that’s Tony Khan’s prerogative," said Jericho. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Jessi Davin @jessithebuckeye I will never let the internet forget about the musical number that MJF and Chris Jericho put on during #AEWDynamite I will never let the internet forget about the musical number that MJF and Chris Jericho put on during #AEWDynamite https://t.co/YSuNhwpGUc

While the differences between MJF and Tony Khan seem to be never-ending, it will be interesting to see whether Friedman has a future in the AEW.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should MJF leave AEW and join WWE? YES NO 5 votes so far