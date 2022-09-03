Watch: Chris Jericho sends AEW All Out opponent a message while addressing fans after Rampage went off air

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho sent out a warning to Bryan Danielson after this week's episode of Rampage went off air.

The latest episode of the Friday Night Show saw Jericho and Danielson get into a brawl. The latter was the first to launch an attack and AEW officials had to separate the two former WWE Superstars. The painmaker then moved to the back with fans in the arena booing in full voice.

Tony Khan then made his way out and hyped up the crowd regarding the promotion's biggest show of the year, All Out, which is scheduled to take place this Sunday in Chicago. The former heavyweight champion once again appeared to cut a promo mentioning his debut in the city of Chicago more than 20 years ago. He also added that it was only three years ago that he wrapped the AEW World Championship around his waist in the same city.

Finally, Jericho vowed to beat Danielson at All Out in "Crappy Chicago" and cement his position as the greatest pro-wrestler of all time. He also labeled himself a "sports entertainer."

You can check out the clip below:

Christine @ShiningPolaris



So hyped for their match on Sunday!



#aew #AEWRampage A few words after the show from @iamjerichoSo hyped for their match on Sunday! #aew allout A few words after the show from @iamjericho 😉So hyped for their match on Sunday! #aew #AEWRampage #aewallout https://t.co/MpuQHcVmSL

Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson will face each other for the first time in 9 years

The biggest event of the year for AEW will witness two former WWE Superstars go head-to-head in nine years.

Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson had previously faced off in WWE NXT, which was the former's first televised wrestling match. Jericho was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion back then and made his opponent tap out to secure the win. Danielson was beaten up by his pro, the Miz, after he lost.

The current feud between the two AEW stars started after Chris Jericho launched an attack on Bryan after the latter's match against Daniel Garcia. The match was confirmed after the two got involved in an argument over who the best wrestler in the world is on one of the following episodes of Dynamite.

Y2J and Danielson are members of the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club respectively - two of the biggest factions in AEW.

Christine @ShiningPolaris



So hyped for their match on Sunday!



#aew #AEWRampage A few words after the show from @iamjerichoSo hyped for their match on Sunday! #aew allout A few words after the show from @iamjericho 😉So hyped for their match on Sunday! #aew #AEWRampage #aewallout https://t.co/MpuQHcVmSL

Who do you think will emerge as the winner this time? Sound off in the comments section below!

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil