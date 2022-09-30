AEW star Chris Jericho shares three-word message following Dynamite match

Chris Jericho has recently applauded his opponent on Dynamite and AEW debutant, Bandido.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, The Wizard put his ROH World Championship on the line against the popular star from the independent circuit. They battled it out in an intense match wherein the champion retained his title.

Bandido displayed immense strength and skill during the match, especially when he lifted his opponent over his head for a few minutes. He also had Jericho upside down, making him dizzy enough to gain the upper hand for a while in the bout.

The former AEW World Champion took to Twitter to express his thoughts on that portion of his match:

"This was incredible!!" Jericho wrote while retweeting a clip of the match.

Chris Jericho disclosed his ideation with Jon Moxley on a gasoline spot at Double or Nothing

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley came face-to-face during their tenure in WWE a few years ago. The two clashed multiple times on All Elite Wrestling too, one of their recent bouts being for the Interim AEW World Championship.

The former WWE Champions participated in an "Anarchy in the Arena" match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Eddie Kingston entered the ring with a gasoline can during the contest and doused Jericho and Bryan Danielson.

On a recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the JAS leader cited that The Purveyor of Violence had ideated the fireball segment:

"Mox was like, 'What if Eddie came down with gas and poured it on you?' 'No one is ever going to allow that.' 'What if they did?' That moment is so iconic. Eddie Kingston loves Puerto Rican wrestling."'Let's just play the song [Wild Thing].' People loved it. 'Then, I'll be the a*****e that grabs...can we get a stereo and pull some [wires]. I'll break it. As soon as I throw it down, cut the music off.' That worked out," Jericho recalled. (H/T: Fightful)

Last week on Dynamite, Chris Jericho added the ROH World Championship to his list of accolades after defeating Claudio Castagnoli. He is set to defend his title against Bryan Danielson next month at the Battle of the Belts IV.

Do you think the 51-year-old star will be able to retain his ROH Championship against The American Dragon? Sound off in the comments.

