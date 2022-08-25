"Agreed times a Squillion" - Chris Jericho teases a first-time-ever dream match against WWE Hall of Famer in AEW

Chris Jericho recently alluded to the idea of facing fellow star Sting in AEW.

Wrestling fans will be surprised to learn that The Wizard and The Icon have never crossed each other's paths despite working in multiple promotions simultaneously over the years.

WCW missed out on the opportunity to book a potential match for the ages when Jericho and Sting were at the peak of their respective careers in the late 1990s.

Fast forward to 2014, when The Vigilante finally jumped ship to WWE, fans had high hopes of seeing him in dream matches against bigwigs like The Undertaker and Chris Jericho.

But neither match could come to fruition due to the 63-year-old's untimely career-threatening injury.

Destiny has now brought The JAS leader and the WCW legend under the same roof again. It would be a crying shame if the two didn't end up facing each other before calling it a day in their careers.

As such, a fan on Twitter expressed their desire to see this blockbuster match someday.

Jericho took note of the tweet and responded to it by saying:

"Agreed times a Squillion!! @AEW @TheTonyDaniels," Jericho replied.

You can check out his tweet below:

Wrestling fans react to a potential dream match between Chris Jericho and Sting in AEW

Fanatics on Twitter are buzzing following Chris Jericho's positive response on wanting a mega dream match against Sting.

Based on rampant reactions, fans are clamoring for Tony Khan to book the first-time-ever bout down the road. Some fans are already calling it a clash between the two "GOATS" of professional wrestling.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Dave Rohlic @DaveRohlic @IAmJericho @AEW @TheTonyDaniels Too bad Eric treated you like only a cruiserweight in WCW, would have been a perfect opportunity to wrestle guys like sting and @BretHart @IAmJericho @AEW @TheTonyDaniels Too bad Eric treated you like only a cruiserweight in WCW, would have been a perfect opportunity to wrestle guys like sting and @BretHart

It's worth noting that The Icon hasn't wrestled in a singles match since his infamous outing against Seth Rollins at the Night of Champions in 2015.

But if he were to don his wrestling boots for a one-on-one affair, there wouldn't be a safer opponent for him than Jericho.

Only time will tell whether Mr. Khan decides to pull the trigger in what could be another once-in-a-lifetime match in pro wrestling history.

Do you want to see Sting and Chris Jericho face each other in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see The Icon vs. The Wizard in AEW? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi