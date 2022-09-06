[Watch] WWE legend whispers in Tony Khan's ear about the alleged backstage physicality between CM Punk and top AEW stars

CM Punk's backstage altercation against AEW's The Elite has shaken up the news cycle completely. Despite this, fans have been asking how Tony Khan let this happen, but a recent clip shed some light on when exactly Khan might have found out.

According to numerous reports, the AEW World Champion got into a heated altercation with The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) shortly after his comments during the media scrum. This quickly became physical, with further rumors stating that one of the Bucks ended up knocked out afterward.

A Twitter user named @Andy_TGL2 shared a cut clip from the recent media scrum which showed Chris Jericho whispering something into Tony Khan's ear, leading the AEW President to seem agitated.

"When Jericho finished his scrum, he said to TK "Some s**t went down", - @Andy_TGL2 Tweeted.

Rasslin’ @rasslin CM Punk closing out the show FROM THE RINGSIDE! CM Punk closing out the show FROM THE RINGSIDE! https://t.co/mG6uLFRauC

At this stage, there have been no official statements from AEW surrounding CM Punk and The Elite's backstage altercation. As the story continues to develop, fans will have to stay tuned to see the final outcome.

Missed out on AEW All Out 2022? Catch up on the pay-per-view's results here.

CM Punk's coach and real-life friend, Ace Steel, might be on his way out of AEW

Shortly after CM Punk's media scrum statements, The Elite allegedly stormed into the AEW World Champion's locker room and confronted him. This led to the now infamous backstage brawl, in which Ace Steel reportedly threw a chair at Nick Jackson - which knocked him out - and pulled Kenny Omega's hair before biting him.

Due to his role in the altercation, Fightful Select has reported that Steel's time with AEW might just come to an end. Additionally, the producer could face legal ramifications and has a ton of heat on him as a result.

salsaboi @spicyysalsa cm punk: don’t worry about him he doesn’t bite



ace steel: cm punk: don’t worry about him he doesn’t bite ace steel: https://t.co/0yJRtzdr9I

It's currently unclear whether or not CM Punk will also face consequences, especially since he's currently the AEW World Champion. However, does Punk somehow have enough weight to keep his longtime friend Ace Steel from being fired by AEW?

What are your thoughts on the backstage drama taking place in AEW? Sound off in the comments section!

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe