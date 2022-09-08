Wrestling veteran compares CM Punk's backstage issues to infamous heat between WWE legends

CM Punk has been the center of AEW's news cycle since his All Out media scrum.

In light of his alleged backstage brawl, a WWE legend commented on the tussle and compared it to one of wrestling's most infamous altercations.

As stated by multiple rumors since Sunday, CM Punk and The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) all got into a brawl that has since resulted in numerous personnel being suspended.

During his recent appearance on the Front Facelock Podcast, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) weighed in on CM Punk's recent issues in AEW.

"I’ve always said: the real wrestling fans know that the stories that go on behind the scenes are way better than the ones you get to see on the TV! So we’ll see what happens tonight [Wednesday]!" DDP exclaimed. "If you remember the stuff that happened between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart? Sometimes you have a lot of clashing egos!" [From 01:12 onward].

DDP continued, questioning how Vince McMahon or Triple H would have reacted had they been in a media scrum with CM Punk instead of Tony Khan.

"To be able to do what we do at that level, you have to have a super ego! To me, it’s always keep your feet on the ground, reach for the stars, know who you are, know when to stand up for yourself. But that press conference, I was like wow! Could you imagine if it was Vince McMahon or Triple H" [From 02:12 onward]

Booker T also recently commented on the situation, comparing it to his backstage brawl against another WWE legend back when he was still an active wrestler.

While the other AEW stars and personnel involved have been suspended, CM Punk and Ace Steel's positions in the promotion are currently undetermined

According to the various reports, Ace Steel - Punk's real-life friend and coach - also got involved in the brawl. Steel reportedly threw a chair at Nick Jackson and pulled Kenny Omega's hair before biting him.

Due to his involvement, many have wondered if the AEW producer will be outright fired. According to a Sports Illustrated report, both CM Punk and Ace Steel are still awaiting a final word on their status with the promotion.

The report further stated that there will be a third-party investigation into the matter that will likely end up determining Steel and Punk's future with AEW. This has left fans wondering whether or not Tony Khan could let go of one of his most lucrative stars.

