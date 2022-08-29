CM Punk's former real-life friend cites his interest in a title match against popular AEW star

CM Punk's once real-life friend Colt Cabana has taken to social media to share his interest in one of AEW's championships.

Currently, All Elite Wrestling holds a handful of championships alongside the already established male and female World Championships. Wardlow and Jade Cargill both hold the much coveted TNT and TBS Championships, with the most recent addition being PAC's All Atlantic Championship.

In a recent Tweet, Colt Cabana took to Twitter to tease about going up against PAC and his title.

"The trip to @gamescom was a complete success! I went 3-0 in an @AEW ring! Those are great stats for Int’l waters… Hopefully a shot at @BASTARDPAC’s belt is in my future on some Int’l soil…" - Cabana Tweeted.

The trip to @gamescom was a complete success!I went 3-0 in an @AEW ring!Those are great stats for Int’l waters…Hopefully a shot at @BASTARDPAC ’s belt is in my future on some Int’l soil… The trip to @gamescom was a complete success!I went 3-0 in an @AEW ring!Those are great stats for Int’l waters…Hopefully a shot at @BASTARDPAC’s belt is in my future on some Int’l soil…https://t.co/c8mgxdSrsD

For months, Colt Cabana's absence in AEW has been rumored to be because of CM Punk prominence in the promotion. Cabana will likely move on to a more prominent role within Ring of Honor as soon as the promotion gains a TV deal.

Dutch Mantell believes that Tony Khan needs to be more aggressive with his approach towards CM Punk

CM Punk has recently been the center of controversy in AEW, with some rumors suggesting that he has real-life issues with Hangman Page and threatening to walk out of the promotion. Despite this, Punk has shot down the rumors and invited talent to approach him backstage if they have issues with him.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Dutch Mantell shared his candid advice for Tony Khan in light of the promotion's alleged issues.

"If I was Tony Khan, I’d get up on that TV myself and I would bury him. Because he’s gonna bury the company when he leaves if he’s mad, anyway. So go on TV and bury him first, that’s what I would do. They’ll get this straightened out because there’s a lot of things about AEW that needs work on." (07:41 onward).

After CM Punk's recent loss to Jon Moxley during the most recent AEW Dynamite, fans have begun to question his role going further in the promotion.

Could his historic issues with Colt Cabana have led to this or are the dirt sheets simply blowing everything out of proportion?

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil