CM Punk may consider coming back to AEW if Tony Khan fires all the members of The Elite, according to WWE veteran 

Despite parting ways with Tony Khan on a sour note, former WWE manager Jim Cornette believes CM Punk might consider returning to AEW one day.

The Straight Edge Superstar's AEW run was marred by unfortunate injuries and multiple backstage scuffles, eventually leading to his controversial departure in September this year. Recent reports have suggested that the 45-year-old stalwart is happy to be away from the Jacksonville-based promotion after Tony Khan's social media meltdown.

With CM Punk heavily linked with a WWE Survivor Series return later this month, the chances of him going back to AEW are almost slim to none at the time of writing.

Speaking on the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette stated that Tony Khan might reach out to The Second City Saint in the future, but it's unlikely that the two men will do business again:

"I think he might (On if Tony Khan will reach out to CM Punk in the future). But I think that CM Punk is probably finished with dealing with Tony Khan in this lifetime because life is too short to have a person like that in yours. I've said that about a number of people as to why they don't exist to me in the world anymore. And I think that Punk is probably saying that about Tony Khan and or AEW," Cornette said.

However, Cornette believes if Mr. Khan fires all the members of The Elite from AEW one day, he might have a chance to convince Punk to come back:

"If Tony went on a spree one day and fired everybody in The Elite, maybe If he kept Twinkletoes (Kenny Omega) around for laughs. I don't know if there was particular heat there, but if he fired the rest of The Elite and their doppelgangers, minions, and hangers-on, you got about 15 of them out of there and then called Punk, then Punk may speak to him. I don't know. But I think that right now, the sense of relief is on Punk's head, and the sword of Damocles is hanging over Tony's neck," he added. [4:43 - 5:43]

CM Punk chants broke out during WWE RAW last night

The iconic CM Punk chants have hijacked WWE shows for years, even after the Chicago native left the promotion in 2014. With rampant speculation of his return and constant references to him every week, the classic chants once again returned during Crown Jewel 2023.

In fact, CM Punk chants echoed loudly last night during Shinsuke Nakamura's match against Akira Tozawa.

Although the company has reportedly turned down bringing back The Best in the World, the latter has continued to fuel rumors during his commentary at CFFC. Will Punk finally return to the global juggernaut on November 25? Only time will tell.

