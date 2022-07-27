"They're the ones that can draw" - CM Punk namedrops two AEW stars who can potentially bring WWE legend out of retirement

AEW World Champion CM Punk recently cited two fellow stars in the promotion who might potentially bring his wife and WWE legend AJ Lee (real-life April Mendez) out of retirement.

Lee retired in 2015 after a fruitful six-year stint in WWE, where she was a three-time Divas Champion. She is currently the executive producer of Women of Wrestling (WOW). Punk and AJ Lee got married in 2014, following the latter's departure from WWE.

During an interview with Skewed and Reviewed Gareth Von Kallenbach, Punk revealed that AJ was a huge fan of TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The former WWE Champion added that Cargill and former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker were the ones who could challenge his wife to bring her out of retirement.

"Sometimes she’ll be like, 'Tell me when the girls are on.' She’s a big fan of Jade [Cargill]. I think women like Jade and Britt [Baker] especially, if she’s ever going to want to wrestle, I think they’re the ones that can draw her in based on looks and ability and the work," Punk said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I was a big AJ Lee fan. One of the first moves I asked my trainer to teach me when I was training was her finisher The Black Widow. So, that would be really cool.”



- Britt Baker on AJ Lee potentially joining AEW “I was a big AJ Lee fan. One of the first moves I asked my trainer to teach me when I was training was her finisher The Black Widow. So, that would be really cool.”- Britt Baker on AJ Lee potentially joining AEW https://t.co/BPQGsmlb8W

Baker earlier said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling that she would love to see Lee wrestle again. Meanwhile, Cargill hasn't responded to the former WWE Divas Champion's admiration for her.

CM Punk seemingly took a dig at WWE while discussing the creative side

The Second City Saint also discussed creative freedom in wrestling during the same interview.

CM Punk emphasized that not having character control was difficult to handle, possibly taking a shot at WWE, who have a writing team for wrestlers.

He added that it's important for stars like Jade Cargill to have freedom in terms of choosing what was suitable for her persona.

"To me it's fascinating listening to somebody... uh... she [Jade Cargill] said she hasn't worked for another company, it's important for her to be able to work in a place where she can fully express herself. I think that's kind of what to me, killed wrestling for so long. Everything was muted, and toned down, and based on one person's perspective. When you can't pick your own name, pick your own entrance music, it's very limited, and very creatively stifling."

Punk is currently sidelined with a foot injury, which he suffered during the June 1 episode of Dynamite. He is the current AEW World Heavyweight Champion since he didn't relinquish the title, with Jon Moxley serving as the interim champion.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's revelation about bringing AJ Lee out of retirement for a match? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far