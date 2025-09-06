  • home icon
CM Punk reacts after absent AEW star posts a picture with AJ Lee following her WWE return

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 06, 2025 16:26 GMT
CM Punk and AJ Lee
CM Punk and AJ Lee [Image Credits: WWE.com]

An AEW star who has been missing from television for quite some time now recently reacted to AJ Lee's WWE return on social media by posting a picture with her. CM Punk has now shared his own reaction to the photograph in question, featuring his wife and Danhausen.

This past Monday on WWE RAW, The Best in the World confronted Becky Lynch for costing him the victory in the fatal-four-way World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash in Paris, and helping her husband, Seth Rollins, retain. After The Man blasted Punk and attacked him physically, The Second City Saint promised the Women's Intercontinental Champion that she would regret laying her hands on him.

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Punk interrupted Big Time Becks and The Visionary. Lynch got physical with The Straight-Edge Superstar, but the latter did not retaliate. However, his wife, AJ Lee, then made her blockbuster return to the sports entertainment juggernaut and ambushed Becky, chasing her out of the ring and standing tall with Punk. The former Divas Champion's comeback has elicited overjoyed reactions from fans and wrestlers alike, including AEW's Danhausen, who recently took to X/Twitter to post a photograph of himself alongside AJ.

Punk himself took to Instagram a few hours ago to share the face-painted star's picture with Lee on his story.

Check out a screenshot of the former AEW World Champion's IG story BELOW:

AJ Lee and Danhausen [Source: Punk's Instagram story]
AJ Lee and Danhausen [Source: Punk's Instagram story]

It remains to be seen if Punk and AJ will be booked in a mixed tag bout against Rollins and Lynch at Wrestlepalooza 2025 later this month.

Danhausen has been on hiatus in AEW

Despite being one of the most popular names on the AEW roster, Danhausen has not been featured on the company's programming in well over a year. He was last seen in action inside an All Elite Wrestling ring at Worlds End 2023 Zero Hour, where he unsuccessfully competed in a battle royal for a future shot at the TNT Championship.

A recent report revealed that AEW has extended the "Very Nice, Very Evil" star's contract, adding injury time to his deal, which was set to expire this July. It also claimed that Danhausen was opposed to this extension and had requested that the promotion not pick up this option.

