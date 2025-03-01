  • home icon
Cody and Dustin Rhodes' nephew shares message and impressive AEW graphic as he begins wrestling career

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Mar 01, 2025 13:29 GMT
Cody and Dustin Rhodes. (Image via WWE.com and Dustin's Instagram)

Dustin Rhodes holds the ROH World Tag Team and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, his younger brother, Cody, currently holds the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Rhodes family has had a glorious past and is enjoying prosperity in the modern day and age. Interestingly, their future looks bright because the flagbearers of their legacy are Wayne Rhodes and Wyatt Rhodes, the nephews of Dustin and Cody. The two young wrestlers are sons of Kristin Rhodes Ditto, the daughter of the American Dream, Dusty Rhodes.

Several hours ago, Wyatt posted his official AEW graphic with a caption implying that he is ready to make his solo All Elite debut. Furthermore, in this picture, he is seen wearing a white cowboy hat, which serves as a tribute to his family.

The Rhodes family is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated dynasties in professional wrestling history. Their legacy began in the late 1960s when the late great Dusty Rhodes made his in-ring debut.

Dustin Rhodes on how much he has left in the tank

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has been wrestling since the late 1980s. He has performed in several promotions across the globe, including American juggernauts such as WWE and TNA. In a recent appearance on the Unbreakable podcast, the 55-year-old reflected on his lengthy career and revealed that he will probably be an active in-ring competitor for two or three more years.

"I just know the inevitable is almost here, and that's gonna be a hard thing to deal with. You know, I think I may have two/three years left that I can go full steam and then what? It's like, that's something I'm really, really gonna have to work on," said the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Dustin Rhodes has held the WWF Intercontinental Championship thrice and the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship twice.

Edited by Arsh Das
