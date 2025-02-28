3 reasons why John Cena should go after the WWE Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 41

John Cena has a massive goal heading into WrestleMania 41. The legend is looking to win his record-breaking 17th World Championship. However, if he isn't in contention for the major gold, he could pursue another title, the Intercontinental Championship.

John Cena will compete in the upcoming men's Elimination Chamber in hopes of fighting for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, with several other stars targeting Cody Rhodes, the chance of him emerging victorious is slim. However, if The Cenation Leader fails at the upcoming PLE, he could look to add another accolade to his record, the Intercontinental Championship.

For this list, we will look at three reasons why John Cena should go after the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#3. John Cena has never won an Intercontinental Championship

The Cenation Leader is a lot of things. He is a well-known Hollywood star, a future WWE Hall of Famer, a 16-time World Champion, and much more. However, one thing he is not is a Grand Slam Champion.

There are only a few Grand Slam Champions in WWE history. Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, and Rey Mysterio are some of the most notable examples. For The Cenation Leader to join this illustrious list, he needs to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

#2. John Cena vs Bron Breakker would be an epic battle of two generations at WWE WrestleMania 41

The current Intercontinental Champion is Bron Breakker, one of the most dominant young stars in the Stamford-based promotion today. Many names are currently teasing to face him like Finn Balor, Penta, and even AJ Styles. Although all of them are compelling storylines, a feud with Cena will still hit differently.

John and Bron are completely different in character. They both come from different generations and while the former is already an established star, the other is just starting to make a name for himself. If Cena defeats Breakker, he can prove that he can still perform at a top level after all these years and then proceed to a World Title run for the final time. However, if the champion defeats John, it will only elevate his status on the roster.

#1. John Cena can do wonders for the status of the Intercontinental Championship

John elevated the status of the United States Championship when he won it in 2015. He would constantly hold open challenges that gave way for mid-carders to showcase their skills and up-and-comers in NXT a chance to be introduced on the main stage. If he wins the IC title, he can do the same.

Although Gunther had an incredible run as the Intercontinental Champion, he was just a newly introduced star as well. However, placing the gold on a popular mainstream star like Cena can help different current stars and even give NXT names a chance to prove themselves on a grander stage.

