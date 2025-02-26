Liv Morgan to help another Judgment Day member become a champion ahead of WrestleMania 41? Potential explored

Liv Morgan's efforts helped The Judgment Day earn some gold ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, she can make the group more dominant again by helping another member become champion before The Show of Shows.

Ad

Even before Liv Morgan became an official member of The Judgment Day, she helped Finn Balor and JD McDonagh win the World Tag Team Championships from the Awesome Truth. Although the group has since lost the tag team gold, and the Women's World Championship which Morgan lost to Rhea Ripley, they regained another set of belts this week.

Liv and Raquel Rodriguez became the new Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW by defeating Bianca Belair and Naomi. Before WrestleMania 41, Morgan can help bring the Intercontinental title to the group through Finn Balor.

Ad

Trending

On this week's RAW, Dominik Mysterio was also in action against Bron Breakker. The match ended in a disqualification after Dom's teammates interfered. This created a staredown moment between Finn and The Dog of WWE. With how Morgan was able to arrange title matches for her stablemates in the past, this is something that she can do again for Balor.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the weeks pass, there have been talks about him Balor solo again. There is tension with Dominik and hints of The Prince bringing back The Demon persona. By being the Intercontinental Champion, Finn can slowly start building his solo character again.

Also, the former Women's World Champion and the former Universal Champion haven't seen eye-to-eye for a while now as well. If Morgan helps Balor set up a title match, this can help her get back in The Prince's good graces.

Ad

What did Finn Balor say to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after their major win on WWE RAW?

The Women's Tag Team Title change received mixed reactions from fans as it was made possible due to Dominik Mysterio's interference, even if many believe Liv and Raquel could have done it themselves. Still, The Prince has nothing but good things to say to his stablemates.

Ad

Following the major win, Balor took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

"HUGE Congratulations to my wonderful colleagues @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @RaquelWWE 😄."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what will happen next with Liv Morgan and the rest of The Judgment Day on The Road to WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback