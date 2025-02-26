3 Signs Finn Balor is bringing back The Demon gimmick at WWE WrestleMania 41

It has been a rough time of late for Finn Balor, who is trying to find some balance inside The Judgment Day amid ongoing tension with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. The former Universal Champion has failed to become world champion again and has also failed as the leader of the faction.

Thus, there have been reports about a likely character turn and the return of The Demon gimmick. It has been years since the WWE Universe last saw Balor using that gimmick, but heading into WrestleMania 41, WWE has seemingly teased the return of The Demon gimmick.

#3. The Demon logo was seen in The Judgment Day locker room in recent weeks

Nearly two months ago, Finn Balor had a backstage segment with Raquel Rodriguez, and The Demon mask was seen in the background. This wasn't the only time that the mask made an appearance in The Judgment Day's locker room, but Balor retained the same heel character without hinting at a change.

Now, though, as his current character appears to go nowhere, a face turn and bringing The Demon gimmick back could be what he needs for a fresh start.

#2. Finn Balor crawled like The Demon during his face-off with Bron Breakker last night

The leader of The Judgment Day attempted to interfere in Dominik Mysterio's match against the reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. Balor held a chair and tried to get into the ring and distract The Dog to help Dirty Dom win.

But, Bron Breakker was ready for that and the two had an intense face-off, with the way Balor was looking at Breakker while retreating reminding fans of The Demon gimmick. With several weeks left until WrestleMania 41, it could be a sign that the two RAW Superstars might collide at The Show of Shows this year.

Finn has no clear road for The Grandest Stage of Them All, and a feud with the reigning Intercontinental Champion and a title match at 'Mania could be the best option for him going forward.

#1. Finn gets kicked out and feuds with The Judgment Day but with The Demon persona

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio had yet another confrontation this Monday on RAW, taking shots at each other and the former rejecting the idea of adding new members to the faction. Later on in the show, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with significant help from Dominik Mysterio.

Since Liv is a champion again, she could try to take over the reigns of The Judgment Day and attempt to kick Finn out of the faction. On that occasion, the expectation is that Finn will have a character turn and will turn babyface to start a feud with Dirty Dom.

It would make sense for WWE to go down that way since Mysterio is one of the top heels in WWE and Finn Balor would become a face with The Demon gimmick. It would also allow him to move on from Judgment Day and make a fresh start, after failing to successfully lead the group after the departure of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

With that in mind, next Monday on RAW, the fans could get a better idea of what is next for the former Universal Champion.

