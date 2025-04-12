"Come to WWE," "Did you give up on wrestling?" - Fans react after Britt Baker shares rare social media post

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has been absent from weekly programming since November 2024. The D.M.D. recently made an interesting post on social media, and it was met with some comments from wrestling fans.

Ad

Earlier this year, some reports emerged amid Britt Baker's absence from AEW television, claiming that Tony Khan had decided to no longer use the former Women's World Champion due to her backstage issues. The Doctor also seemingly reacted to her absence with cryptic posts on social media. Many believe she may be the next star to depart from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), The D.M.D. shared a post promoting DraftKings. This was Baker's first post in a while on X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Several fans reacted to her post, with one of them asking if Britt Baker had stepped away from professional wrestling. One fan expressed their desire to see her join WWE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

''Come to WWE!'' a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans shared how much they missed the former Women's World Champion in the ring and hoped she would make her return soon.

"Miss you so much!! Hope we get to see you back on TV before long," a fan wrote.

"Will you show up in @WWE @WWENXT now???" another fan asked.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WWE star Saraya wants to wrestle Britt Baker again

Saraya recently left AEW and could be joining WWE, according to recent speculations and rumors. The former Paige has been vocal about wanting to improve as a performer in the ring and wants to wrestle her former rival, Britt Baker, again.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm on Muscle Memory, former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya opened up about facing Britt Baker in her first match after retirement at Full Gear 2022. For those unaware, the English pro wrestler was forced to retire from in-ring duties in April 2018 due to a neck injury she suffered during a WWE house show in December 2017. She returned to in-ring action after joining Tony Khan's company in 2022, with Baker being her first opponent.

Ad

The 32-year-old revealed that The Doctor carried her throughout the match and also expressed her desire to run it back again in the future.

"You know, it was my first match back in like five years. I hadn't really done enough training in my opinion. Like Britt had to carry me big time, and I was nervous. I was, like, my wind wasn't perfect yet. I mean, that's one thing I wish I could go back and do again for sure. Maybe we can, like, run it back one more time. Without Britt, I'm just so thankful for her because she was patient with me. She helped me. She talked to me throughout the whole thing. I just felt like a deer in headlights," Saraya said.

We will have to wait and see if Saraya returns to WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More