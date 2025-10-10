Congratulations to AEW star Adam Copeland

AEW star Adam Copeland is one of the biggest names in the Tony Khan-led company. Even though it hasn't been long since he joined the promotion, he has already won the TNT Championship twice. The Rated R Superstar is best known for his time in WWE. He was known as Edge in the Stamford-based company, and he won numerous titles during his tenure there. He held the WWE Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship seven times, the Intercontinental Championship five times, and the tag team titles a staggering twelve times.Copeland made his All Elite Wrestling debut on October 1, 2023. Exactly ten days later, on October 10, at Dynamite: Title Tuesday, he locked horns with Luchasaurus and defeated him. This was his first match in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and he delivered a brilliant performance.Congratulations to Adam Copeland for completing two years since his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut. The veteran is one of Tony Khan's most trusted names, and hopefully, he will hold a title in the company again someday.Copeland recently teamed up with his real-life best friend, Christian Cage, and locked horns with FTR at All Out 2025. This was an awesome match, and the legends emerged victorious.Vince Russo wants Adam Copeland to be John Cena’s final WWE opponentThe Ruthless Aggression era rivalry between Adam Copeland and John Cena is legendary. The latter is in his final year of his in-ring career, and it is not known who his final opponent is going to be.Interestingly, in a recent episode of the Coach and Bro show, wrestling veteran Vince Russo said that he wants the former Edge to be John Cena's final opponent.&quot;Like I said, that's why I think it needs to be an Adam Copeland. It needs to be somebody new, another pop making their return.&quot; said Russo.Only time will tell how Cena's in-ring career will end. It is unlikely that Tony Khan will let the WWE Hall of Famer wrestle for WWE under an AEW contract.