  Congratulations to AEW star Chris Jericho!

Congratulations to AEW star Chris Jericho!

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 21, 2025 01:07 GMT
Former AEW and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho [Image Credits: AEW
Former AEW and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

One of AEW star Chris Jericho's notable non-wrestling projects has reached a huge milestone recently. The update arrives in the midst of rumors surrounding the veteran's status and future in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Chris Jericho has been involved with All Elite Wrestling since the year of the company's inception, and has consistently served as one of its key on-screen players since then. The Learning Tree has not been featured on the promotion's programming, however, since this past April, after he walked out on his now-former students Big Bill and Bryan Keith on Dynamite.

During his still-ongoing hiatus, rumors began making the rounds of Jericho's AEW contract possibly expiring in some time, and the likelihood of his subsequent return to WWE. Reports have claimed that the sports entertainment juggernaut has been interested in signing Y2J back, with recent speculations suggesting that Jericho could head back to his old stomping grounds for a retirement tour and a Hall of Fame induction. The 54-year-old wears a couple of other hats outside of the squared circle, too, including that of a podcast host. Said podcast has now hit a major milestone.

The official Instagram channel of Talk is Jericho revealed a few hours ago that the podcast has gathered over two million views on YouTube. The caption of the post states:

"🙏🏻Thanks for supporting Talk Is Jericho! Couldn’t hit this milestone without you! 🙌," said the post.
Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Chris Jericho on this significant accomplishment.

AEW's Chris Jericho benefited from WWE Crown Jewel shoutout, claims analyst

Earlier this month in Perth, Australia, WWE hosted the seventh edition of its Crown Jewel PLE, which featured a blockbuster singles bout pitting AJ Styles against John Cena for the very last time before the latter's retirement. Both legends brought the goods against each other, and even paid homage to a slew of past rivals and allies while battling it out. This included Cena at one point locking Styles in the Walls of Jericho, Chris Jericho's signature submission.

The Ayatollah of Rock 'N' Rollah was acknowledged even on commentary, which happened in the midst of rumors insinuating that Jericho might soon be crossing over from AEW to WWE. Wrestling Observer Radio's Bryan Alvarez voiced the opinion that the Stamford-based company's shoutout to the former AEW World Champion may have financially benefited the latter, presumably alluding to his brand value as his contract supposedly nears its end.

"They sure [mentioned Chris Jericho’s name at Crown Jewel: Perth]. They for sure talked about–they called it the Walls of Jericho, they said Jericho’s name–that was the one person they had no problem talking about. Chris Jericho. They just made that guy a lot of money." [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

It remains to be seen what lies next for Chris Jericho, and if his AEW run is truly over.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
