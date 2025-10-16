Congratulations to Shelton Benjamin

AEW star Shelton Benjamin is a member of The Hurt Syndicate. Apart from him, this faction consists of Bobby Lashley and MVP. Furthermore, they were known as The Hurt Business under WWE's banner. The Standard of Excellence is best known for his time in World Wrestling Entertainment. In the Stamford-based company, he held the Intercontinental Championship thrice, the United States Championship once, and the World Tag Team Championship thrice. Exactly a year ago, he made his All Elite Wrestling debut. MVP introduced Benjamin to AEW fans during a backstage segment on the October 2, 2024, episode of Dynamite. A few days later, he made his in-ring debut for the company. On October 16, 2024, he locked horns with Lio Rush and defeated him with conviction. Within a year, the former WWE star has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Congratulations to Benjamin!. He is one of Tony Khan's most valuable assets, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him. Benjamin, MVP, and Lashley are currently in a rivalry with The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona). They are going to lock horns in a Tornado Trios match at WrestleDream. Shelton Benjamin names his dream AEW opponents Shelton Benjamin's time in All Elite Wrestling has been great so far. He and Bobby Lashley are former AEW World Tag Team Champions. They held these titles for more than 200 days, but got dethroned by Brodido at Forbidden Door 2025. In a 2024 interview with Busted Open Radio, the veteran named his dream AEW opponents. He mentioned Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, and more. &quot;AEW is flooded with great talents. My first thought, because I think the guy is phenomenal, is Will Ospreay. I would love to work with Moxley ... I don't even know if we've shared a locker room until now. Swerve is someone I wanted to wrestle, MJF ... Hobbs.” he said. [H/T: Times of India]Shelton Benjamin has the potential to become the AEW World Champion someday. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.