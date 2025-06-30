Controversial AEW star claims he retired Bryan Danielson; not Jon Moxley

AEW star Bryan Danielson's last official match took place at WrestleDream 2024. This showdown was for the AEW World Championship, which Jon Moxley won with conviction and brutality. Furthermore, the American Dragon was humiliated and taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

Ad

Bryan Danielson recently made his in-ring return in an unusual fashion. Last week, after Collision went off the air, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Max Caster continued his ongoing open challenge series. Interestingly, Danielson's music hit, and he showed up to a thunderous reaction from fans in attendance. Furthermore, the former AEW World Champion accepted Caster's open challenge and won this non-televised match in under ten seconds.

Due to the above events, the Platinum star believes that he retired the former WWE star and not Moxley. Technically, he is not incorrect.

Ad

Trending

"I retired Bryan Danielson once & for all." wrote Caste on X.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bryan Danielson is not in a hurry to wrestle again

Earlier this year, the American Dragon was interviewed by Talksport. In this conversation, he said that he might never wrestle again. Furthermore, he revealed that during the final months of his active career, he was suffering from immense pain.

"The last six months of my career, I was in a lot of pain with my neck, I could notice it in my wrestling. Also the flying, the traveling, all that kind of stuff was so hard that by the time October came around, I was ready. I don't want to put the word like retirement out there, but I'm honestly very comfortable where I'm at now. The reality is, I've given 25 years of my body to wrestling. I think now it's OK for me to step back. And honestly, I don't crave the spotlight or anything like that," said Danielson. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

It is being speculated that Bryan Danielson will feature at All In 2025. However, it is unlikely that this will happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!